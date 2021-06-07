Fortnite Teases Addition of Rick and Morty

✖

Fortnite Season 6 is finally wrapping up, which means Epic Games is now preparing to turn the page to Season 7. As usual, the start of a new Season will bring with it a number of changes, most notably in the form of new characters to play as. And prior to the reveal of Season 7, which is taking place tomorrow, Epic has teased that two noteworthy TV characters will likely be coming to Fortnite at some point soon.

On social media today, Fortnite gave fans another brief tease of what to expect from Season 7 and in the process, seemingly confirmed that Rick and Morty, the characters from the popular animated series of the same name, will be coming to the battle royale shooter soon. Although Rick and Morty weren't shown directly in the teaser, Epic did reveal a brief video that features a robot character that appeared in the show. As you might expect, the tease was met with pretty much unanimous joy from fans who have wanted to see the two cartoon characters come to the game for quite some time.

Catalog Entry #476-122 Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry - Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid - Satisfactory

No further testing required. Full data upload- 6.8.2021 https://t.co/bpVJhq5Ngr pic.twitter.com/BCKAyaEilh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2021

The fact that Epic is now teasing Rick and Morty for Fortnite means that we might see the duo appear in-game as soon as tomorrow. While we still don't know who will be coming in the initial wave of new content for Season 7, Rick and Morty seem likely to be some of the first new characters added. This would specifically make sense given that Season 5 of Rick and Morty is set to debut in just a few short weeks.

There's still a whole lot that we have left to learn about Fortnite Season 7, but that silence will finally be coming to an end tomorrow morning. Whenever Epic does reveal more of what this Season will have in store, we'll be sure to bring you all of the biggest news here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about Rick and Morty joining Fortnite? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.