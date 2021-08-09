Fortnite Shares Full Video for Ariana Grande's Rift Tour Event

In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite played host to an in-game Ariana Grande concert of sorts as part of its Rift Tour event this past weekend. While developer Epic Games offered five different times for folks to show up and participate in the game itself, that's done now, and Rift Tour is over. Thankfully, the developer has already shared a 12-minute video capturing the full event in all its glory for anyone that happened to miss the Rift Tour or anyone that simply wants to relive the experience.

It's hard not to immediately compare the Rift Tour video to the Astronomical event that previously took place in Fortnite, but in addition to the virtual Ariana Grande and virtual Travis Scott being very different performers with different music, it's clear that the developers have only grown more comfortable with the kinds of things that they can do within Fortnite to produce these spectacles. The Galactus event at the end of last year in Fortnite seems like a clear segue between the two, and it's hard to imagine how Epic Games might top itself going forward.

Excuse us, we love you Thank you to everyone who drifted into the #RiftTour with us and @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/1SfUaLJGWZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 8, 2021

As noted above, the Rift Tour event is now over. As for Fortnite itself, the popular free-to-play video game is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

