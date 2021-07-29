Fortnite Announces Rift Tour Event Featuring "A Record-Breaking Superstar"

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has finally lifted the veil a bit on its upcoming event to reveal the Rift Tour, "a musical journey to magical new realities." In case you somehow missed it, there is an in-game countdown timer in Fortnite counting down to what we now know is the Rift Tour kickoff on August 6th. Recent leaks have pointed to the event being an Ariana Grande concert, and the official confirmation that Rift Tour is both a musical event and that it features "a record-breaking superstar" all but confirms that this is the case.

According to Epic Games, the Rift Tour "experience" will take place during five different showtimes across three days -- much like previous in-game concerts. The initial experience appears to be set for 6PM ET/3PM PT on August 6th, but it will show four more times through August 8th so that folks will have a better chance at catching it live. There are also new Rift Tour rewards that players can unlock via the first set of "Before the Tour" quests starting today and running through August 8th.

"Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible,” said Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games, as part of the announcement, according to NME. "With Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to a life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends."

“We can’t wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner," he added, "and can’t wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us.”

As noted above, the in-game countdown timer is set to conclude at 6PM ET/3PM PT on August 6th. While the exact content of the Rift Tour has not been announced, it is believed to be an in-game concert featuring Ariana Grande. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

