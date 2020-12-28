Fortnite Reportedly Adding Fan-Favorite Minecraft Feature

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 introduced the concept of NPCs to the game, but it seems that Epic Games is still looking for ways to improve on the concept. According to prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, more NPC services might be coming to the game, allowing players to sell off items or spawn a supply drop. From the brief mention, it sounds similar to options in games like Minecraft and Call of Duty: Warzone, and it could be a very welcome change to the game! This could allow players to sell off weapons they don't want or need, adding a new layer of strategy.

The original Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

We might get more NPC services where they buy loot from you or spawn 1 supply drop for 600 gold! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 21, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not the feature does end up coming to the game! @HYPEX has proven to be a fairly reliable source for Fortnite fans, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until Epic Games makes an official announcement. The leaker uses the key word "might" in the Tweet above, so it's hard to say for certain just how valid this might end up being; clearly, @HYPEX isn't entirely certain on this one. As such, fans will just have to be patient and see what gets rolled out next for the game.

Of course, the ability to sell off items could be met with open arms from a lot of Fortnite fans. Earlier this year, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams pitched the idea of passive players being able to trade weaker guns for better guns. The concept of selling off loot sounds a bit similar to that idea, and reception to Williams' concept seemed to be pretty strong, overall. Reception to @HYPEX's Tweet has been equally positive, so Epic Games might want to consider the idea if it isn't already in the works!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the idea of being able to sell loot to NPCs? Do you think it would be a strong change to the game?