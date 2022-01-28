Fortnite Officially Releases Green Goblin Skin, Glider, and More

The latest season of Fortnite has weaved elements into the game that fans might not have been expecting, from giant monsters to pizza parties and so much more. The season has also continued the company’s ever-growing crossover with Marvel Comics — including one of Spider-Man’s most formidable villains. On Thursday, Epic Games officially released a crop of cosmetic items tied to Green Goblin, who was previously rumored to be appearing in the game. The addition to the Item Shop was confirmed in a teaser video released on Tuesday, which you can check out below.

The Green Goblin skin is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, with the Pumpkin P’Axe pickaxe and the Goblin Glider on sale for 800 V-Bucks each. There’s also a Arm the Pumpkin! emote for 200 V-Bucks, and fans have the opportunity to get a bundle of all of them — plus a loading screen — for 2,100 V-Bucks.

Previous leaks had indicated that Goblin would be arriving in the game at very least as an NPC, and would be among the characters to spawn in the map’s Daily Bugle location. The leaks also hinted that a new version of Mary Jane would spawn as an NPC, and offer players the opportunity to buy a Webshooter with infinite uses for 400 gold. The debut of Green Goblin in Fortnite comes just over a month after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Willem Dafoe returning to the character alongside other previous Spider-Man villains.

Green Goblin is just one of an ever-growing list of Marvel characters to factor into the world of Fortnite — and there’s a chance that more will be on the way.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Epic Games Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard explained to the This Week in Marvel podcast. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.