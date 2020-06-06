New Fortnite Leak Essentially Confirms Big Season 3 Rumor

By Tyler Fischer

A new Fortnite leak has more or less confirmed the biggest rumor about Season 3: that it will submerge the game's map, at least partially, underwater. For what feels like months, we've been hearing that Epic Games is making some massive changes to Fortnite's map for Season 3, and that these changes would be water-themed. Not only were a bajillion leaks pointing directly to this, but even links unrelated to the map, like word of an Aquaman skin, were pointing to the map change.

The point is, we already essentially knew that there were some underwater changes coming to the game's map, but the game's latest leak all but confirms this. This week, PlayStation leaked some Season 3 icons, in other words, the icon the game will have on the PS4 dashboard for Season 3. And what is this Season 3 icon feature? The battle bus flying above what looks the game's map covered in water.

Below, you can check out the new icons for yourself, courtesy of prominent Fortnite leaker, HypeX:

As you would expect, Fortnite fans have their own theories about what the icon means, including a theory that a collaboration between Spongebob and Fortnite is happening for the new season. Meanwhile, Ninja is apparently too bored with the game to care.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Meanwhile, Season 3 is currently scheduled to drop on June 17.

