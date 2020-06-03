Ninja Pops Off Explaining Why He Doesn't Want to Play "Boring" Fortnite

✖

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins may have risen to international stardom alongside the meteoric rise of Fortnite, Epic Game's popular battle royale game on PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, on mobile phones, but the Mixer streamer has had a love/hate relationship with the game over the years, and right now, it's more of a hate relationship. And during a recent stream, Blevins explained why this is, noting that Epic Games has let the game get stale.

“I don’t want to play Fortnite right now,” said Ninja, interacting with a viewer. This season -- it’s boring. There’s nothing new. I’m having a little bit of fun, sometimes, but we’ve been playing the same map. The only new places that they’ve added are places with Henchmen that beam you, and laser you, and s**t on your walls. And they keep reviving each other. And they have infinite ammo and broken ass mythic weapons.

Ninja added:

“It blows my mind that we were forced to play the very first Season 1 for, like, 120 days... Double the length of seasons with half the content. Two seasons have almost taken up a year."

As you may know, these last two seasons of the game have been the longest in the game's history. In fact, in some cases, they've been 3x as long as previous seasons.

Elsewhere in the stream, Ninja admitted he's complaining a lot about the game lately, which isn't entirely fair, because he has had enjoyed the game at times. However, according to the streamer, the game is lacking variety these days, and this is partially because seasons are taking longer and longer to run their course.

If you watch Ninja's streams, you know this isn't the first time he's expressed little interest in playing the free-to-play battle royale game. Just last month he had the following to say about why he hadn't played it in weeks:

"I haven't played Fortnite really. I haven't legitimately played Fortnite in a long time," said Ninja. "I'm literally just waiting, man. Right now, it's just not in a healthy state on PC. "I think Fortnite is doing a great job, I really just want that controller aim assist on PC balanced."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with Ninja?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.