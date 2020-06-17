Fortnite Season 3 Players are Comparing the New Map to Waterworld
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally arrived, and the new season has brought some massive changes to the game's map. As many fans had been expecting, parts of the map have been flooded thanks to the Doomsday Device Event. Given the heavy amounts of flooding, some Fortnite players are comparing the game's newest season to the 1995 film Waterworld! Despite the fact that the movie was a massive flop, some are even asking for a Kevin Costner skin in the game. For now, fans will have to settle for the upcoming Aquaman skin, but it's interesting to see how time might have finally redeemed Waterworld!
What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 so far? Does the game remind you of the Kevin Costner "classic?" Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Fotnite and Waterworld!
Some can't unsee it.
prevnext I see the new
fortnite stuff being released but all i see is Waterworld. pic.twitter.com/XM7JrkbYnR
I see the new fortnite stuff being released but all i see is Waterworld. pic.twitter.com/XM7JrkbYnR— MorMoe tells you to wash your hands!!! (@TheMorMoe) June 17, 2020
I mean, it would definitely make sense.
prevnext So is fortnite
gonna have a Kevin Costner skin for this new season of Waterworld theme
battle pass? Because that would for sure make me wanna play it, just
saying.
So is fortnite gonna have a Kevin Costner skin for this new season of Waterworld theme battle pass? Because that would for sure make me wanna play it, just saying.— Sanjiroku (@Sanjirokusan) June 17, 2020
Give it time.
prevnext Surprised they
didnt add Kevin Costner as a playable character. #fortnite
#waterworld
Surprised they didnt add Kevin Costner as a playable character. #fortnite #waterworld— Tony (@RetroTony84) June 17, 2020
More video games need Dennis Hopper, to be honest.
prevnext dennis hopper in
waterworld fortnite skin
dennis hopper in waterworld fortnite skin— moo (@jeffmukau) June 17, 2020
That might be taking it a bit far.
prevnext I’m really
enjoying Fortnite: Waterworld. Per the custom, I will be drinking my own
piss. #fortniteseason3
I’m really enjoying Fortnite: Waterworld. Per the custom, I will be drinking my own piss. #fortniteseason3— The Lumberjack Dad (@ProvokedCashew) June 17, 2020
One of the few times that Waterworld and "awesome" have been used in the same sentence.
prevnext @Fortnite
has turned into waterworld :-D This looks awesome!
@Fortnite has turned into waterworld :-D This looks awesome!— Emptyspiral27 (@Emptyspiral27) June 17, 2020
Feels like a surprising number of Fortnite fans know about that movie.
prevnext wake up to
fortnite being waterworld lmao
wake up to fortnite being waterworld lmao— L3gend (@TwitchLl3gend) June 17, 2020
Not everyone has forgotten the film's quality, though.
prev My whole TL is
about Fortnite Rn and by the looks of it it’s rip off of Waterworld 🤔
pic.twitter.com/UydVq7KYxy
My whole TL is about Fortnite Rn and by the looks of it it’s rip off of Waterworld 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UydVq7KYxy— Oscar_The_Fanatic (@oscar_fanatic) June 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.