Fortnite Season 3 Players are Comparing the New Map to Waterworld

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally arrived, and the new season has brought some massive changes to the game's map. As many fans had been expecting, parts of the map have been flooded thanks to the Doomsday Device Event. Given the heavy amounts of flooding, some Fortnite players are comparing the game's newest season to the 1995 film Waterworld! Despite the fact that the movie was a massive flop, some are even asking for a Kevin Costner skin in the game. For now, fans will have to settle for the upcoming Aquaman skin, but it's interesting to see how time might have finally redeemed Waterworld!

