Fortnite Season 3: How to Unlock the Aquaman Skin and Arthur Curry Variant

Epic Games today revealed that yes, in fact, DC Comics' Aquaman really is the special skin attached to the Chapter 2 - Season 3 Battle Pass. This comes after many rumors, leaks, and teases essentially left nobody in doubt that the character would feature in the popular video game. As for how to actually get the Aquaman skin and its variant, Arthur Curry, now that the new season is live, it should actually be rather straightforward if involved.

Assuming that the Aquaman skin is earned exactly like the Deadpool one of the previous season without any deviation, there will be a series of weekly challenges associated with the new Battle Pass that will eventually unlock the base skin. If it wasn't already obvious, the skin is a take on the likeness of Jason Momoa from the Aquaman and Justice League films, and there's even a shirtless Arthur Curry variant that should be unlockable after players have received the base one. Deadpool, for example, had an unmasked variant that worked like that.

The first challenge is already available, and it's fairly simple: "Use a Whirlpool at The Fortilla." These are fairly obvious, well, whirlpools in the water, and using one at the new The Fortilla location will complete the challenge. As of right now, we do not know what all of the challenges will be, but as mentioned above, they will release weekly. And never fear if you somehow get behind on completing them, as the entirety of them should be available until the end of the season.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and many mobile devices. Fortnite is also set to be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you have a way to play modern video games, chances are good that you can play Fortnite. Chapter 2 - Season 3 began earlier today, and brought with it the changes mentioned above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

