Is Fortnite Teasing An Aquaman Skin?

With the conclusion of Fortnite's Doomsday Device Event surrounding the map with a wall of water, the rumors surrounding a nautical theme for Chapter 2 Season 3 are looking increasingly more likely. Epic Games has tossed a little extra fuel on the fire with a pair of Tweets from the official Fortnite Twitter account. The image was a bit hard to decipher, but a follow-up image retweeted by the Fortnite account shows that it's a trident. An Aquaman skin for the new season leaked last month, so it's entirely possible that this is Arthur Curry's weapon of choice. That would certainly fit with the new season's apparent theme!

The Tweets were sent shortly after the event ended, leading to major speculation from fans of the game. The only accompanying text reads "6.17.2020," which is, of course, the release date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. A flooded map would change up the game in a major way, and it would likely lead to a lot of new skins and weapons, so the trident certainly makes sense in that regard, even if it doesn't necessarily belong to Aquaman.

A set of numbers that appear on the yellow/gold-colored trident in the first image are also leading to some speculation. It's less easy to decipher than the trident was, but it seems that the internet is already on the case!

Regardless of whether or not the trident in question belongs to Aquaman, it's likely fans won't know anything concrete until Thursday. Still it will be interesting to see if Epic Games continues sharing more cryptic images, in the meantime. That would help fans find plenty of ways to keep busy over the next few days. The start of the new season has seen a number of delays over the last few months, but with the Doomsday Device Event now in the past, Thursday's start is all but guaranteed! As such, fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to figure out what's next for the battle royale game.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

