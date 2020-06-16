Fortnite Season 3: Teasers, Start Time, and More

✖

A number of Fortnite teasers have been released leading up to the start of Chapter 2 Season 3 to hint at what’s coming in the next season. We’ve seen closeups and wide shots of items, skins, points of interest, and more on Tuesday before the next season begins on Wednesday with Epic Games gradually revealing different parts of the season. Those images were out of context as always though, so while people have ideas about how things will fit together, we won’t know for sure until Season 3 starts and we get to see how the map has changed and what’s in the battle pass.

The typical Epic Games formula for teasing new seasons involves a gradual buildup to the season’s start with new teasers released each day, but this time, things were handled a bit differently. An event took place on Monday and was followed by a series of teasers all released on Tuesday ahead of Season 3’s start.

Teasers aside, we now have an official start time for Season 3 after more than one delay. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about when the next season starts, how this season is ending, and what to expect from Season 3 based on the teasers.

What Happened During the Season 2 Event?

The big Season 2 event that signaled the end of the current season and the transition into the next effectively created a looming wall of water that replaces the typical Storm. This plays into the theory that the next season will be aquatic-themed once that water inevitably floods the map.

To see it for yourself, you can watch the video below that shows the event as it unfolded.

When Does Season 3 Start?

After a number of teasers, Epic Games confirmed when Season 3 will start. Like past seasons, it’ll start in the early hours of the day for many people with downtime for the big update now scheduled for 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Highlights for the update and trailers for things like the battle pass should be out some time later on Wednesday after Season 3 begins.

We think the Storm may be up to something... Get ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)! pic.twitter.com/dyXBL18BaX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

Fortnite Season 3 Teasers

The image above is both a teaser and a collection of teasers itself. Each of the images surrounding the robotic owl was shared throughout the day, first as a closeup and then as a wider shot. You can see each of the full teasers below as they were shared by Epic Games’ partners. They appear to show different items, points of interest, and skins – perhaps even an Aquaman skin? – but we won’t know for sure what they’re for until the next season starts.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is scheduled to begin on June 17th at 2 a.m. ET.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.