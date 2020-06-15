Fortnite's Doomsday Device Event Has Left Fans Confused

The day that Fortnite fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, with the commencement of the game's Doomsday Device event. The in-game occasion brought a narrative close to Chapter 2, Season 2, with the malicious Midas using his technology to change the game permanently. By the end of the event, The Agency building had been partially destroyed, the "storm" turned into a giant wall of water, and a few brief teases hinted at a first-person office setting -- complete with Jonesy discussing whatever happened to the Storm. The event definitely had a lot going on, especially when coupled by the long wait times leading up to the event.

While Fortnite has a reputation for exceeding fans' expectations, the array of things that surrounded this new event created a perfect storm of confusion amongst the game's fans. As one would expect, Fortnite fans took to social media to voice their feelings -- and speculate about what might happen next.