Fortnite's Doomsday Device Event Has Left Fans Confused
The day that Fortnite fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, with the commencement of the game's Doomsday Device event. The in-game occasion brought a narrative close to Chapter 2, Season 2, with the malicious Midas using his technology to change the game permanently. By the end of the event, The Agency building had been partially destroyed, the "storm" turned into a giant wall of water, and a few brief teases hinted at a first-person office setting -- complete with Jonesy discussing whatever happened to the Storm. The event definitely had a lot going on, especially when coupled by the long wait times leading up to the event.
While Fortnite has a reputation for exceeding fans' expectations, the array of things that surrounded this new event created a perfect storm of confusion amongst the game's fans. As one would expect, Fortnite fans took to social media to voice their feelings -- and speculate about what might happen next.
LOL
Me going to save my teammate in this new water storm #fortnite #fortniteevent #fortniteseason3 pic.twitter.com/J7dTcEEVeA— Vy Sean (@VyseanFN) June 15, 2020
Oops
bruh fortnite got 5G towers now #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/8RZDi8xror— headass (@denteddick) June 15, 2020
Please?!
Lowkey wanted fortnite to become office simulator 2020 #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/Q6d5Zg2rJM— dLow130 (@dLow_130) June 15, 2020
Hyped
How do they keep doing this! Every event just keeps getting better and better #Fortnite #FortniteEvent pic.twitter.com/uAbVYlXWHy— SweetRabbit ✿ (@SweetRabbitFN) June 15, 2020
Oop
you mean we waited weeks of delays for... that?... #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/gCroVUFwYX— shelly//BLM//ACAB (@shelly_tompkins) June 15, 2020
Truth
This basically sums up the #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/1mTH9x5JP2— UnBitten (@UnBittenYT) June 15, 2020
Perfect
What I see. What Jonesy sees. #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/Rt48M5QI4h— DeadShot7mm (@DeadShot7mm) June 15, 2020
Welp
In case you missed the #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/QG7te9zZmn— devil in a new dress (@apricot_king) June 15, 2020
