Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer Brings Wolverine, She-Hulk, and More to the Game

It is finally here! After much teasing, the Marvel-themed Chapter 2 - Season 4 of Fortnite officially released this morning revealing that Thor has brought a bunch of different Marvel heroes to Fortnite in order to take on Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. As is typical for Epic Games' new seasons of the popular battle royale video game, a new overview trailer was released alongside it which shows how characters like She-Hulk and Wolverine make it to the video game's world.

It's been known for some time now that Thor would feature in the new season of Fortnite, but the full extent to what that meant only came to a head today. As expected, the new season includes the aforementioned Marvel characters like Storm, Wolverine, She-Hulk, Iron Man, and more. These are largely tied to the current season's Battle Pass, with Wolverine seemingly the unlockable character in much the same way as Deadpool was previously.

The war to save Reality starts now. The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

But it's not just Marvel skins that Epic Games has added to the popular video game! There are even some superhero abilities that players can try out, including Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, Groot's Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer's Board, and more. And what would a new season of Fortnite be without new themed areas and challenges; Doom's Domain now dominates Pleasant Park, and you can't miss the new helicarrier. There's already plenty to do, and it looks like even more is on the way.

In case you missed it, everyone but iOS players will be able to enjoy Fortnite Chapter - Season 4 as of today. Thanks to the ongoing legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple over App Store payment policy, Epic Games is unable to update the app on that platform -- which means no Season 4. It is currently unclear how long the spat will last, but if you're wanting to play the new stuff, it's probably a good time to switch platforms.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is now available on all platforms except for the aforementioned iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 so far? Are you excited to get Wolverine and the others?

