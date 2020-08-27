Fortnite Marvel Season 4 Silver Surfer Skin Leaked

✖

Fortnite Season 4 update is live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And with it comes a host of new Marvel content, chiefly in the form of new skins. That said, it looks like Marvel and Epic Games aren't stopping the latest wave of Marvel skins with what's been revealed. As soon as the new update went live, dataminers began picking through it. And of course, they have found some interesting things.

The biggest discovery reveals that Silver Surfer is coming to the game not just as skin, but as an entire cosmetic set that includes a harvesting tool, backbling, and more. When he will come to the game is unclear, but thanks to the leak, we know Epic Games is planning on bringing the hero to the game sometime this season.

Below, you can check out the skin and cosmetic set, courtesy of prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory:

Silver Surfer just got decrypted pic.twitter.com/EsjrZEcDi4 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2020

As you would expect, Fortnite and Marvel fans are over-the-moon about the new skin, just like they've been with all the Marvel skins so far.

i'm going to use his head model to re-create mr. clean in fortnite — big john (@gameshed_) August 27, 2020

OMG ITS PERFECT — 𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣 (@owen_yard) August 27, 2020

Waiting for my Galactus skin. Would sure love to have Magneto, Juggernaut, Scarlet Witch, Gambit, Loki, Hawkeye, Hawkeye, & Winter Soldier 😁 — REAL in TEAL (@REALinTEALttv) August 27, 2020

the pickaxe is definitely the best thing out of all of them. — ImmortalFox | || || |_ (@IFox3257) August 27, 2020

I can’t wait for all the skins this season man. Someone give me a 15k vbucks code XD — SpiralGalaxy🔨⚡️ (@ScorpioSpiral) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's currently unavailable on mobile phones.

For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, for our coverage specific to Season 4 peep the links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Fortnite.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.