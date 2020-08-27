Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Every New Marvel Skin Revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 officially kicked off on Thursday, bringing a slew of unexpected new features to the popular Battle Royale game. The most-hyped thing surrounding the new season has been its crossover with Marvel Comics, which was showcased throughout the game and even through an official tie-in comic. After 2018's Avengers: Infinity War tie-in event and Deadpool's presence in earlier seasons, fans were hoping to see multiple Marvel heroes and villains factor into the game -- and it looks like Epic Games has definitely delivered on that front. Now that Season 4 has officially launched, fans are getting a chance to check out the new skins available through the Battle Pass and other in-game features. Quite a few of them are existing Marvel characters, ranging from household names to up-and-coming fan favorites. So, which Marvel characters are available in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4? Keep scrolling to find out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Thor Alternate Style (Photo: Epic Games) Like other battle pass skins from previous seasons, Season 4 has introduced more alternate style options for its Marvel skins. Some of them let the heroes take on more casual looks while others are reminiscent of moments from their stories or showcases of their power. Thor's is the latter as it shows the hero rippling with his own energy as well as the powers imbued into him by Galactus.

Groot (Photo: Epic Games) One of the first additional skins leaked for the game, Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot will also be making an appearance in Season 4 of Fortnite. Also created by Kirby, Lee, and Lieber, Groot has appeared in comics since the 1960s, but was only reintroduced as a hero in 2006. A tree-like creature from an alien planet, Groot has grown to be a lovable and bizarre pop culture icon, especially thanks to his repeated catchphrase of "I am Groot."

Iron Man (Photo: Epic Games) Also in the game is Tony Stark/Iron Man, who made a memorable appearance in the crossover tie-in comic. A billionaire who tries to save the day with his mechanical suit of armor, Tony Stark has gone on to be a prolific member of the Avengers and other Marvel teams. After Robert Downey Jr.'s live-action portrayal of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man's star power has only grown.

Iron Man Alternate Style (Photo: Epic Games) Iron Man's alternate style removes his armor but keeps a protective layer underneath. It's all black with hints of blue energy around it as it turns players into Tony Stark instead of Iron Man.

She-Hulk (Photo: Epic Games) Earlier this week, leaks suggested that Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk would be a playable character in Fortnite's new season, something that the tie-in comic later seemed to verify. Created by Lee and John Buscema, She-Hulk gains super-strength and a green complexion after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. In later comics - and in her upcoming Disney+ series - She-Hulk tries to balance her superhuman abilities and her career as a high-profile lawyer.

She-Hulk Alternate Style (Photo: Epic Games) Through some events played out in Marvel canon, Betty Ross is resurrected with even more imposing powers than before. This version of She-Hulk trades out the character's signature green skin for red, thus earning her the name "Red She-Hulk." If you ever get tired of being the normal She-Hulk, you can toss on this alternate style for a while to change things up.

Wolverine (Photo: Epic Games) For a lot of Marvel fans, the inclusion of the X-Men characters in Fortnite's new season is probably a welcomed surprise, one that surely was not hurt by the fact that the X-Men characters can now be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wolverine has probably been the mutant that's most front-and-center in the new season's marketing, and it's easy to see why. Created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita Sr., Wolverine is a mutant who gained extraordinary abilities and metal claws after being injected with adamantium. In the years since his comics debut in 1974, Wolverine has become a household name through other comic appearances, animated series, and nearly two decades of live-action performances by Hugh Jackman.

Storm (Photo: Epic Games) Another X-Men member included in the event is Storm, arguably one of the most powerful mutants within the Marvel canon. Created by Wein and Dave Cockrum, Ororo Munroe/Storm has the ability to control the weather, which proves to be a valuable asset to anyone on her side. She has been portrayed multiple times in live-action, both by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp.

Storm Alternate Style (Photo: Epic Games) Storm's alternate style for her skin features one of her most popular looks from all of her appearances. It harkens back to the time when she traded out her typical attire for a punk look complete with a mohawk, studded accessories, and lots of leather. Out of all the alternate styles, this one will probably be one of the most popular.

Mystique (Photo: Epic Games) Mystique is also included among Fortnite's Marvel roster, bringing the fan-favorite, morally-grey mutant into the fray. Created by Cockrum and Chris Claremont, Mystique (also known as Raven Darkholme) has shapeshifting and mimicking abilities, which she's used against the X-Men multiple times since her debut in the late 1970s. The character has gotten two decades worth of live-action appearances, with Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence both playing her in various films.

Mystique Alternate Style (Photo: Epic Games) Similar to Storm's alternate style, Mystique's swaps out her superhero attire for a more casual look clad with leather. Opting for a no-sleeve look, it highlights the character's signature blue skin. The skulls aren't going anywhere, of course.

Doctor Doom (Photo: Epic Games) Arguably the most unexpected Marvel character in the Fortnite fray - mainly due to his characterization as a villain - is Doctor Victor Von Doom. Created by Lee and Kirby, Doctor Doom is the monarch of the fictional country of Latveria, and a profound and powerful archenemy of the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Avengers. The character has consistently appeared in every Fantastic Four film adaptation, but fans have been eager to see him enter the MCU. His appearance in Fortnite only makes his decades of comic history weirder and more delightful, especially once the game's emotes and sillier options get involved.