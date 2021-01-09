Fortnite Leak Reveals Major Map Change Epic Games Is Planning

✖

A new Fortnite leak has seemingly spoiled a surprise Epic Games has in the works for the game's map, or more specifically, its Coliseum location. Fortnite has been quite quiet the past few weeks due to the holiday season, but things should start picking up any day now, and it looks like Epic Games may kick-off 2021 with a few map changes, which suggests an event may be around the corner as well. Of course, this could mean whatever Epic Games has in the pipeline won't come to fruition until Season 6.

As for the leak, it comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, "Mang0e," who recently took to Twitter to reveal that a new variant has been added for the Coliseum in a recent update that isn't currently in the game. More specifically, they discovered files and assets suggesting the Coliseum is about to be filled with water.

Now, this could hint at a larger event involving some type of flooding, or it could be a more isolated change. As the dataminer points out, the Romans would occasionally fill the Coliseum up with water for massive ship battles. And as you can see in the leaked image below, there's a ship, plus plenty of docks for players to stand.

A new variant was added for the Coliseum in 15.10, but I don't think it's being used in-game yet. pic.twitter.com/QBnMR97WIy — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 28, 2020

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but datamining leaks can be misleading, and of course, everything is always subject to change in video game development. With Fortnite specifically, we've seen Epic Games add plenty to the game's files that never make it into the actual game itself.

Speaking of Epic Games, at the moment of publishing, it has not commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's very, very unlikely this will change, but if it does, you'll be able to read about it right here.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, click here.