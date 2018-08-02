Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges

It’s Thursday, which means Fortnite players have a new reason to get back into the game with that delicious Victory Royale in mind. Each week, Epic Games presents fans with a list of challenges for participants to complete in order to climb up those tier ranks and earn more XP. The goal here is to find Battle Stars to unlock progressive loot in an effort to show other players that sweet, sweet loot and those hard-earned skills.

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 4’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 4 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Build structures – 0/250

Jump through Flaming Hoops with a Shopping Cart or AKT – 0/5

Eliminate Opponents in Dusty Divot – 0/3

Battle Pass:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifle to opponents – 0/500

Search chests in Flush Factory – 0/7

Search between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain – 0/1

Pistol Eliminations – 0/3

The above challenges are pretty straight forward, making it easy to knock several of them out at the same time. Drop into Dusty Divot equipped with a Sniper and a Pistol while getting your inner Bob the Builder on, and knock out three of those challenges in one swoop!

Some of these challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!