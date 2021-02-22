Fortnite Theory May Have Just Cracked the Code on Season 6

✖

Fortnite might still be very much in the thick of things when it comes to Season 5, but that hasn't prevented many fans from already trying to guess where Season 6 could be heading. While Epic Games has yet to provide any official insight on Season 6 of Fortnite and what it could have in store, some fans have pieced together a few clues that could give us a better idea of what lies in wait.

Shared to Reddit, one user by the name of u/duskyxlops has started to put together all of the portal locations that have appeared in Fortnite over the course of Season 5. When drawing lines between all of them, the locations seem to resemble a cube shape. While this might not mean a lot to many Fortnite fans, those enamored with the game's lore and history could have a better idea of what this means.

If you've been playing Fortnite for years, you might remember Kevin the Cube, the mysterious, floating purple object that appeared in past seasons. Kevin hasn't appeared in the game since all the way back in 2018 but fans have been wanting to see a return from him for quite some time. If these portals are supposed to actually line up to make a cube-like shape in Season 5, perhaps this is an intentional tease letting us know that Kevin could be coming back at some point soon.

Luckily, we probably won't have to wait much longer to find out if this theory is correct. Based on the current trajectory of Season 5's Battle Pass, Season 6 should kick off at some point around mid-March. As we get closer to that window, Epic will probably start to make many more direct teases about the future of the game. Until then, Season 5 of Fortnite is still accessible on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

So what do you think about this theory for Season 6 of Fortnite? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

