‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Skins Leaked

With Season 7 of Fortnite just one day away, the team over at Epic Games have had a busy week sharing small little teasers of what’s to come. Just like with any update – especially the big ones – dataminers have come out to play and this time, a few skins from the upcoming season have been leaked.

The first image teased can be scene below with a breakdown to follow:

Season 7 Skins 🔥 HD pic.twitter.com/JyeGqF6Xjz — Cross – Fortnite Leaks ボ (@CrossLeaks) December 5, 2018

@CrossLeaks also pointed out the two skins that seem to be cropped out with the one of the far right being a onesie that has been leaked before:

Ok thats what u wanted to see so i photoshopped it……… pic.twitter.com/c2a0n5uY53 — Cross – Fortnite Leaks ボ (@CrossLeaks) December 5, 2018

Then there is the helmet piece from the teaser seen poking out on the left side:

But wait what about the cats hair?

Do we have 2 ninja cats? pic.twitter.com/lkjyxs8S0Y — Cross – Fortnite Leaks ボ (@CrossLeaks) December 5, 2018

Keep in mind that just like with all leaks, take everything shown with a grain of salt until the developers themselves have revealed what’s next. With the Game Awards tomorrow and Fortnite already promising an exciting showcase, it’s likely at least some of these skins will be available in tomorrow’s Item Shop rotation.

With Season 7 just around the corner, what are you hoping to see from Epic Games? The previous Seasons have been a whirlwind with twists that even dataminers couldn’t uncover. With news of an oncoming snowstorm to the map and even more exciting curveballs ahead, it’s exciting to see what’s next for the battle royale game that has taken the gaming world by storm.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Join in on the conversation in the comment section below with your thoughts on what’s next, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness.

[H/T FortniteNews]