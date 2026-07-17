Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Enters Raccoon City For Wild Video Game Crossover

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has become a force to be reckoned with in the anime world, and for good reason. The titular elf has become a fan-favorite thanks to leading the charge in a story that is quite different from many other anime stories in the world today. Thanks to her popularity, we’ve seen some surprising crossovers featuring Frieren in recent years. The protagonist who laid low the demon king has teamed up with Jinwoo Sung in Solo Leveling Arise, while also appearing in digital entries such as Identity V, MapleStory, and more. Now, Frieren has found herself in one of video games’ scariest locales, Resident Evil’s Raccoon City.

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The crossover is still something of a mystery in terms of what this means for the future of both franchises, as Resident Evil’s official social media team is placing the anime elf into random hilarious spots within Raccoon City. Displaying Frieren as a stuffed doll, anime and gaming fans alike can see the elf in familiar spots while also recreating one of her most “memable” moments from the franchise. Trapped in a Resident Evil lockbox, much like she has found herself locked in a struggle with living treasure chests, the wild crossover is still able to elicit serious humor despite taking place in a terrifying environment. You can see the crossover for yourself below.

Resident Evil & Anime: A Scary Mix

Capcom & Shogakukan

Resident Evil might be best known, outside of its video games, for its live-action feature-length films released over the years. Originally headed by actress Mila Jovovich, a new movie taking fans into Raccoon City is coming this September thanks to Weapons and Barbarian director Zach Cregger. While not featuring the likes of Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, or Leon Kennedy, Cregger is hoping to capture what made the video games so scary by focusing on a protagonist dropped in the zombie/monster filled locale.

When it comes to anime, the closest thing we’ve seen in the past for the Resident Evil franchise is Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. While brought to life by the studio that worked on the likes of Dr. Stone, Sakamoto Days, and Rent-A-Girlfriend, the Netflix animated series used CG animation to focus on the likes of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. To date, there has yet to be a more traditional 2-D animated story, anime or otherwise, that focuses on Raccoon City, so perhaps this meeting with Frieren might at least focus on a hilarious animated short down the line. Ironically, 2023 saw Nippon Animation recreating the events of Resident Evil 4 in a “Studio Ghibli-esque interpretation.

What do you think of this wild crossover between the worlds of elves and zombies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!