Titans, Echoes, And Merfolk: MagicCon Amsterdam Lays The Groundwork For A Massive Year To Come For MTG

Magic: The Gathering has been pushing the envelope more and more in recent years. The success of the “Universes Beyond” sets has brought more eyes onto the game than ever before, all while the game continues to expand its own multiverse with new sets every year. 2026 has been a great example of both approaches, with the Strixhaven sets and Marvel Superheroes expansion highlighting their continued commitment to both tracks.

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The future looks bright for Magic, especially in light of the announcements made at MagicCon Amsterdam. One of the biggest gatherings of players from around the world, the MTG developers were on hand to announce several new sets and lay out the roadmap for 2027. This includes a new multiversal expansion, several new settings, and an unannounced “Universes Beyond” set that could continue to help the game evolve in surprising new ways that nevertheless never forget the history of the game.

Reality Fracture Is One Of The Most Ambitious MTG Sets Ever

“Liliana the Faultless” artwork, Courtesy of Magic: The Gathering And Wizards of the Coast

One of the biggest announcements of MagicCon Amsterdam was an extended preview of “Reality Fracture,” which was shown off to members of the press before the event. Set for release on October 2, 2026, “Reality Fracture” will conclude the overarching storyline that began with the “Wilds of Eldraine” set in 2023. Jace’s efforts to reshape the multiverse have taken effect, setting up a set that showcases wildly different versions of long-established characters and Planeswalkers. These “echoes” offer players a chance to reimagine what some of the game’s most iconic characters are, positioning more classic interpretations of them alongside wild multiversal variants created by Jace’s tampering in timelines.

Ajani, for example, now comes in two forms — Ajani Resolute is a two-cost (1 white, 1 colorless) White Planeswalker that will feel familiar to anyone who has seen the character. Conversely, Ajani Unrelenting is a 6-cost (2 red, 4 colorless) Red Planeswalker who embraces the furious direction the character could have taken. Similar mirror matches include other key figures from MTG lore — Chandra the totalitarian cryomancer, Liliana the white mage, Tinybones the giant — as well as a return of both versions of Garruk. It will also introduce Hexhaven, a mirror flip of the Strixhaven school that has served as the basis for several sets (including one from this year), allowing the set to continue experimenting with older card styles and approaches by introducing echoes that reimagine them completely. Plenty of the cards in the set are inspired by older releases, which allowed the developers to imagine classic archetypes in entirely new forms.

As the team explained during the early press preview and the panel at MagicCon Amsterdam, the design team behind Magic: The Gathering described how they were forced to contend with the sheer scale of the multiverse concept while keeping the scope focused enough to tell the narrative they wanted to tell through this new card set. The result was a character-driven approach that will get any longtime player excited to see how old favorites have been reimagined for a new era. This won’t be the only release this year from Magic: The Gathering, as there will also be the new Mystery Booster: Commander Edition. This limited set will feature plenty of legendary reprints along with 59 new cards intended for the Commander decks, including throwbacks like “Joven and Chandler” that recall the “Homelands” set. More cards from the set will be revealed at GenCon this year, with the set scheduled for release sometime in 2026.

Wizards Of The Coast Already Has A Roadmap For MTG’s 2027

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm artwork, Courtesy of Magic: The Gathering And Wizards of the Coast

The presentation also revealed some of the upcoming sets for 2027, including “Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.” The setting is a fully undersea plane, with merfolk, seals, homarids, and other aquatic creatures. The overarching story features plenty of undersea kingdoms and deities, with the overarching narrative focusing on a conflict between undersea kingdoms. This will be followed two months later on April 9 with a new “Universes Beyond” set, which is currently unannounced. There will also be two other of those sets released over the course of the year. While it’s unclear which franchises will be in those releases, the MTG team has already been teasing that there will be more Marvel sets.

After that will be the “Kamigawa: Titanbreach” set, set for a June 4, 2027 release date. Focusing on a conflict between the monster-filled world of Ikoria and the Japanese myth-inspired Kamigawa plane, the set promises to be a gorgeously rendered clash of gods and titans that feels right at home in the scope of Magic’s setting. The fourth 2027 set confirmed during the presentation is Zhalfir, which will become its own distinct plane within the Magic multiverse. Teferi Akosa, the master of chronomancy, will take a lead role in this set, suggesting that players with a preference for blue/white combos are going to be very excited. This is all on top of several MagicCon events across the world, including Detroit in February, Tokyo in May, Las Vegas in August, and Amsterdam in December. All of these announcements only hint at MTG‘s plans for expansion, which should continue to push the game into exciting new directions.