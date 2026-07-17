Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Open Beta Start Time, Playable Characters, and Everything to Know

The open beta for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is rapidly approaching, letting both PC and PlayStation 5 players experience the latest fighting game from developer Arc System Works. This game’s excellent presentation of classic Marvel Comics characters and robust 4v4 tag team action has already seen two closed betas, but those don’t accurately reflect the refined state of the game now. Increased fluidity to gameplay, extra characters, and practice options are only a few of the things players can explore once the open beta goes live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is technically the third beta for Marvel Tōkon, with multiple builds of the game having been playable at various fighting game events. For example, the version of the title being used for the open beta is a modified version of what players were able to try at EVO Vegas 2026 earlier this summer. With numerous online tests and system adjustments, the open beta edition of the game is likely the most accurate to its final version, as Marvel Tōkon‘s official launch takes place little over a week past when the beta closes.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Brings Online & Local Play Through Its 15 Character Open Beta

From July 24-26, 2026, players on PS5 and PC will be able to jump into Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls through in-game online lobbies to fight other players, but that is only scratching the surface of this preview. The online play is supported by Arc System Works’ refined rollback netcode, similar to what is seen in their other fighting games like Guilty Gear Strive. Unlike past betas, which only had a handful of characters, players can assemble their teams from 15 available fighters, including:

Wolverine

Star-Lord

Spider-Man

Magneto

Magik

Danger

Storm

Iron Man

Ms. Marvel

Doctor Doom

Captain America

Ghost Rider

Black Panther

Peni Parker

Blade

Blade is the newest character to be shown off in this build, as Magneto was playable at EVO Vegas 2026, with other character showing up in other event demos or betas. As it stands, this is 75% of the game’s complete roster, with only Loki, Carnage, Green Goblin, Deadpool, and Hulk not playable in the open beta. The teams in Marvel Tōkon that will come together due to this variety will no doubt be staggering, but players initially were concerned that exposure to newer characters would be limited to online modes only.

The open beta access begins on July 24, 2026 at the following times based on your region:

PDT Open Beta Start Time UTC Open Beta Start Time JST Open Beta Start Time July 24, 12AM July 24, 7AM July 24, 4PM

Currently, you do need a PlayStation account to log into the open beta, through a PSN login that may prevent you from downloading the title in certain regions. There is a lot of backlash toward PlayStation for this region lock, but for now, the open beta is restricted by those rules. The game will likely be available to download in your region before the beta start time, with lobbies and servers going live until July 26, 2026.

Extensive Practice & Tutorial Content Is Far Larger Than Most Fighting Game Betas Offer

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Thankfully, the open beta allows players to jump into Local Vs and Practice modes too, adding some single-player elements to the game that haven’t been accessible before. Although Casual and Ranked Matches are tempting to jump into right away, players looking to dive deeper into the game’s systems than ever before can use Local Vs and Practice to discover exciting combos and interactions with specific characters. With six different stages to pick between two, the open beta will feel incredibly close to the full game.

The Practice and Local Vs modes of Marvel Tōkon‘s beta are surprisingly extensive, representing far more of the fighting game than other betas usually allow in the genre. For example, the Practice mode has not just settings to adjust your opponent and game state settings, but also multiple tutorials designed to introduce you to specific advantages a particular character has. Although combo trials or challenges may be restricted to the game’s full release, this is a great start for players before they jump into online lobbies.

Local Vs mode also allows for battles not just against a CPU, but a second player as well. This not only opens up early tournaments for the fighting game, but also allows friends to experiment with teams together without the pressure of online compatibility. Players who don’t have online access can still download the beta and boot up the game with some friends locally, sharing their experience in the special way that fighting games often do.

Limited Episode Mode Story Content Previews One Team’s Journey Through An Acclaimed Comic Writer

Courtesy of Arc System Works

This open beta also marks the first opportunity players will have to experience the single-player Episode mode, which details the story of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Told through the perspective of different teams, the open beta offers the first three Chapters of the Amazing Guardians team’s story, showing how the leader Spider-Man gathered the likes of Star-Lord, Peni Parker, and Ms. Marvel to take on The Champion’s challenge. The interesting fights they go through to reach The Champion begins through their Episode introduction.

Each of the Episode modes in the game are being written by legendary comics writer Kieron Gillen, with various artists provided the moving comic panel visuals of this single-player content. Already, the high-quality of the story shines parallel to gameplay, giving players a good glimpse into how other teams may be approaching the core narrative set up in this fighting game. Regardless of what you’re interested in, the open beta of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has a little something for everyone, offering a comprehensive look of the game before its launch.

What part of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ open beta are you going to try first? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!