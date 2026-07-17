New Fallout 3 Prequel Announced Ahead of Upcoming Remaster

Bethesda has announced that a new prequel to Fallout 3 will seemingly be releasing ahead of the game’s upcoming remaster. After years of rumors, Bethesda finally confirmed today that it’s in the process of remastering the third mainline entry in the Fallout series. While details on its launch weren’t provided, the game is seemingly lining up to release at some point in the back half of 2027. And while this window is still somewhat far off, Bethesda has prequel content planned that should be coming to another Fallout title beforehand.

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As part of a multitude of new announcements today, Bethesda shared that it’s developing a new expansion for Fallout 76 called Raven Rock. Details on Raven Rock are still slim, but Bethesda said that the new content would feature a story that takes place before the events of Fallout 3. Fallout 76 is already the earliest game in the Fallout timeline, which means that it’s already somewhat of a prequel to every other entry in the series. However, Raven Rock is clearly going to have some more direct ties to Fallout 3, which makes it one of the most interesting expansions yet for Fallout 76.

While Bethesda didn’t confirm as much, Fallout 76: Raven Rock is almost certain to release ahead of the Fallout 3 remaster. Based on Bethesda’s outlook, Fallout 3 Remastered seems to be targeting a release around Fallout Day in 2027, which would put its launch in October. Assuming that this is true, Fallout 76: Raven Rock would then be likely to release in the first half of 2027 and would be used as a way to bridge the gap to the remaster.

What Will This Fallout 3 Prequel Be About?

Based on its title, we do have some idea of what to anticipate from Fallout 76: Raven Rock. In Fallout 3, Raven Rock is a location that players can discover and is a former military base. Raven Rock ends up becoming the main command center for the Enclave, which is the villainous faction that is seen throughout Fallout 3.

With this in mind, a prequel revolving around Raven Rock could further explain how the base ended up in control of the Enclave to begin with. Not only would this provide further insight into how the Enclave ends up being one of the dominant forces in the Capital Wasteland throughout Fallout 3, but it would fill in some new gaps in the expansive lore and timeline that Fallout has.

Currently, Bethesda hasn’t provided a launch window for Fallout 76: Raven Rock, nor has it said when more info on the expansion will be arriving. Whenever we hear more about this new prequel, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.