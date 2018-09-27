‘Fortnite’ Xbox Server Issues Reported

Earlier today, Fortnite players were reporting an issue with the game’s servers saying that they were having a difficult time with the battle royale game on Xbox following Season 6’s arrival. Epic Games has just provided an update on their social media accounts stating that they are aware of the problems the Xbox servers are having and are currently working on an active fix.

“We are continuing to investigate crashes occurring on Xbox. We appreciate your patience and will update you once we’ve resolved the issue,” said the team on their Twitter, though a more specific update has not been given at this time.

There is also another reported issue regarding players and their V-bucks, the in-game currency:

We’re aware some players are receiving an error message when attempting to purchase Vbucks or their delivery is delayed. We are investigating this now and are continuing to monitor for any additional issues. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 27, 2018

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational,” with a notation at the top showcasing the Xbox crashing error.:

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, the team is working on making sure everything is in top working order for the latest season.

With new pets, spooky locations, and tons more thanks to the latest patch, there is no shortage of new content to enjoy! Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. For more about the new season, in addition to our amazing Community Hub with cosplay, patch notes, and more:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”