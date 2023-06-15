PlayStation Plus Has a New Fortnite Freebie for Subscribers

Fortnite might be a free-to-play game, but it can get pretty expensive when you're trying to make your character look their best. Thankfully, Epic Games has released some free content through PlayStation Plus. The True Colors Pack is available right now, and it includes a Vivi Chroma Outfit, as well as Scribbles Back Bling. For Fortnite fans that happen to be PlayStation Plus subscribers, it's a pretty nice bonus. Unfortunately, PlayStation's website does not make it clear how long this will be available for, so those interested in grabbing these cosmetics should do so sooner, rather than later!

Images of the cosmetics were shared by Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in claiming the cosmetics can do so at PlayStation's official website right here.

New PlayStation Plus Pack

Fortnite – True Colors Pack



This pack includes:



- Vivi Chroma Outfit

- Scribbles Back Bling pic.twitter.com/Bmnw20uysn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 15, 2023

PlayStation and Epic Games have not outright stated that the cosmetics were given out for Pride Month, but many fans have made the connection given the rainbow theme. Regardless, it's a very sleek looking style, and it already seems like a lot of fans are digging the design. The cosmetics have only been available since June 14th, but there have already been a number of posts on social media of players showing their love for the design. This one definitely seems to be a hit so far!

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 began last week. The update released on June 9th, adding several new features. This season's Battle Pass also features a skin based on Optimus Prime. While the Autobot leader would normally be much larger than other characters in the game, a trailer for the season saw Optimus shrinking down to a much smaller scale. Shocking as it might seem, Optimus Prime is the first Transformer to ever appear in Fortnite, though it's hard to imagine he'll be the last. After all, Bumblebee is one of the most popular characters in the franchise, and would make another logical addition!

Are you planning to snag this content through PlayStation Plus? What do you think of these new cosmetics? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!