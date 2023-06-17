Guardians of the Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Apparently Does Fortnite Ads

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is apparently a huge marketing force for Fortnite in other parts of the world. Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world and it really doesn't need to justify big marketing campaigns to get people to play it. It has more focused on featuring big crossovers with brands like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars which has led to a reputation of the game being a virtual toy box of sorts, in a good way. It's a very ambitious game and it has earned its success as it seems to be focused on making the most fun game it can possibly be.

However, Epic Games apparently enlisted the help of Chris Pratt to help market the game. A bunch of Fortnite ads starring the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star have popped up online with many noting how absurd it is for one of the biggest actors out there to be in an ad campaign primarily in Korean territories. One would think such a thing would make sense in America or even for a global campaign, but these are strictly Korean. They're quite strange, but they're worth watching if you haven't seen them. It's also worth noting that these ads are a bit old, with at least one of them dating back to four years ago. Fans just happened to stumble upon them and shine a light on the ads for people outside of Korea. You can take a look at them below.

There’s a surprising amount of them pic.twitter.com/52pfp8Py4W — Tony Masters (Ant & AJ Fan) (@TaskMaster717) June 16, 2023

Celebrities are frequently used to market games, even Will Smith is helping market a new free-to-play game. It's also not an uncommon practice to see major Hollywood actors leveraging their name and brand in ads specifically for international products. Chris Pratt is also very heavily tied into the gaming scene now that he has played Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's expected there will be a sequel and likely spin-offs following its huge success.

