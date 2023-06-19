Fortnite Rumor Claims New Marvel Comic Series Coming

Marvel and Fortnite have built a strong relationship, extending between the game itself and crossover comics. According to Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, a new crossover series seems to be in the works, this time going by the name "Order Restored." No additional details have been revealed about the series, so it's impossible to make any guesses about the narrative or creative team (though Donald Mustard tends to be closely connected with these comics). @HYPEX has a very strong track record when it comes to these types of rumors, but readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

The Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

RUMOR: A new Fortnite X Marvel comic line titled "Order Restored" could be released later this year, according to @ItsUnusuaI's local comic store 👀



They have already stated in late 2022 that we'll get new Fortnite comics this summer.



As always, take this with a grain of salt! pic.twitter.com/gIqz8nn5s0 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 19, 2023

Over the last few years, Marvel fans have had a lot to enjoy from Fortnite. Epic Games has added skins based on just about every major Marvel hero and villain, from the 616 comics universe, as well as the MCU. These skins tend to rotate in and out of the Fortnite shop, and players can frequently find characters from the X-Men, Avengers, and more. Most recently, the game added skins based on Miles Morales and Miguel O'Hara from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miles was arguably one of the biggest heroes still missing from Fortnite, and that finally got rectified.

It remains to be seen whether this "Order Restored" rumor will pan out, but at this point, it's easy to bet on new Marvel collaborations. Previous Fortnite comics have included exclusive codes that can be redeemed for in-game items, and it's a safe bet that the new series will offer that, as well. It's a great incentive to get newcomers to try out a comic, when they might not have done so otherwise. Licensed comics have long been a way that new readers get hooked, and Fortnite seems to be no exception. Given that, it would be no surprise to see another Marvel/Fortnite series announced, whether this rumor pans out or not!

Have you checked out any of the previous Marvel/Fortnite comic crossovers? Are you interested in seeing another collaboration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!