Fortnite May Add Miles Morales Very Soon

It seems like Miles Morales is coming to Fortnite incredibly soon. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and it has leveraged this fact to feature some mind-boggling crossovers. It has become just as lucrative for movie studios to use Fortnite as an advertising platform as it is for Epic Games to secure these crossovers for more revenue. So many people play this game and it helps bring awareness to a number of films, shows, and brands just by taking part in it. So much so, a lot of major movies will often do crossovers with Fortnite just ahead of the release to get as much eyes on their film as possible.

With that said, the next possible candidate may be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales is rumored to be coming to the game and it seems like it could be very soon. According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR on Twitter, Miles Morales may be added to Fortnite between May 18th – June 8th. This window would mean the Spider-Man legend could appear in the game as soon as a couple of weeks before the new film or roughly a week after the movie releases. Either way, it will be timely. There's no word on if it will actually be the Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse series or if it'll be more aligned with the one from the comic books, but we'll likely find out soon. So far, we have gotten a more comic book-y Peter Parker and Tom Holland's Peter Parker from Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it's really anyone's guess at the moment.

RUMOR: Miles Morales is apparently set to release between May 18 – June 8.



The collaboration seems to include quests that will most likely give you additional cosmetics.



(Information by @Krowe_moh & @NotJulesDev) pic.twitter.com/8cXcaJVdUX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 12, 2023

There are already a number of Spider-Man characters in Fortnite including Peter Parker, MJ, Venom, Carnage, the Green Goblin, and so on. That's only a small portion of the Marvel characters that have appeared in Fortnite as well as countless Marvel heroes and villains have all had their time to shine within the game over the years.

