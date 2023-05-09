Fortnite Leak Reveals Part of Next Map

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a part of the game's next map, presumably coming as part of Chapter 4 Season 3. The leak comes straight from the game's files, courtesy of dataminers. And according to the files of a recent update to the free-to-play battle royale game is going to be adding a jungle biome to the game with the next map update. Unfortunately, the finer details of this are still unknown.

The leak comes the way of Fortnite dataminers "Leaky" and "Shiina," who relay word that there is a file in the game called "AsteriaCustomBiomes_Jungle." As the latter notes, if there wasn't enough confirmation already, this seems to be a very clear indication that a jungle biome is coming, presumably during Chapter 4 Season 3. This is not indicated in the files, but with Season 5 months and months away it's hard to imagine this is for that or anything beyond it.

Because this is a datamining leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt. This is indeed in the game's files, but it could represents cut content. At the very least, it represents unfinished content, which means it could change and evolve over time to the point it goes beyond the current expectations. As for the sources though, both have proven to be reliable dataminers in the past.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Typically, it does not comment on leaks though, so we don't anticipate this changing.

