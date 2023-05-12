Fortnite Seemingly Teasing New Ranked Mode

Fortnite seems to finally be getting a ranked mode where those who've played in the competitive scene can finally get a better indicator of how they stack up to other players. Epic Games teased as much this week by sharing a brief video that showed several different emblems reminiscent of ones used to signify different ranks in other competitive games. It's unclear when this feature will be added, however, and on top of that, there are some that believe this could be connected to some sort of racing mode that Fortnite is rumored to get in the future.

The teaser for the supposed ranked mode was a brief one that didn't offer hardly anything in terms of specifics, but if you've dabbled in ranked modes in other games, it's not too much of a stretch to imagine that's exactly what this teaser is pointing to. We see eight different emblems there which, from the start, look like they're tied to Bronze, Silver, Gold, (maybe) Platinum, and Diamond ranks. There are three more after those, but those sorts of ranks usually differ from game to game in terms of what they're called, though it remains true no matter what game you're playing that those ranks are where the best of the best play including streamers, professional players, and more.

A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…



Will you rise through the ranks? pic.twitter.com/3RXE50KYCx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 12, 2023

It's also worth pointing out that the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account which shares updates on the game's competitive side of things separate from the general battle royale experience replied to the tweet with a knowing emoji.

The pros and other high-level players are naturally excited about this, but it does raise questions about how Epic Games' ranked mode in Fortnite will operate. How will it value placements vs. in-game impact such as how many kills a player has? We see other games like Apex Legends still iterating on their systems to this day to see what works the best as studios look to mitigate ways players might abuse the system like "ratting" in matches to rank up without engaging with others. Fortnite's ranked scene will most likely go through its own competitive bumps and hurdles, too, though players will have to wait until a later date to pass a verdict on the initial rollout.

Fortnite is working on a car racing game mode that can be played in both normal and competitive modes!



It *might* be released within the next 5 months, and seems to offer 18 divisions with player rankings.



(Information by @Krowe_moh) pic.twitter.com/KpLUKmH2FG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 10, 2023

Somewhat out of left field here, there's also speculation that this ranked environment could be connected to a racing mode of some sort. That was teased recently by Fortnite insiders with a ranking system supposedly attached to that mode, though it's unclear right now if today's official teaser has any connection to that rumor.