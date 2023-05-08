Fortnite developer Epic Games seems to have teased that it will soon be bringing a new skin tied to Star Wars to the beloved battle royale game. Over the course of the past week, Epic has been in the midst of adding a ton of new Star Wars content to Fortnite. Not only have Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and a pair of Clone Troopers been added as new skins, but Fortnite is also in the midst of holding its "Find the Force" event until later this month. Now, as a way of keeping players engaged with this event, it looks like Epic could be preparing to add some new skins that are tied to the Clone Wars era of Star Wars.

In a new message shared to the official Fortnite Twitter account today, Epic dropped a hint that Battle Droids could soon be coming to the game. Although this tease happened in a very roundabout manner, Epic simply tweeted out "Roger, Roger" this morning, which is a phrase routinely uttered by Battle Droids in Star Wars films and other media. As such, the implication here seems to be quite clear that Epic could be planning to add the Separatist droids to Fortnite soon enough.

If Battle Droids do end up coming to Fortnite as character skins, it seems likely that they would roll out at some point this week. Given that the aforementioned "Find the Force" event is set to last until May 23, Epic is likely looking for ways to keep fan engagement high in the coming weeks as this massive Star Wars crossover continues. With this in mind, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com in the coming hours and days if any formal announcements do end up happening from Epic Games.

