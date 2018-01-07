Fortnite Streams More Than Double CoD: WWII and GTA V Combined

Fortnite is showing its dominance on the PlayStation 4 by boasting streams that dwarf other games like Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: WWII.

As the reigning battle royale game that’s currently available on the PS4, Epic Games’ Fortnite is topping the charts of the most-streamed games on the console. Evidence of the game’s impact on the PS4 was seen recently when a user posted a screenshot of the games that were being streamed the most that showed Fortnite far above other games, according to the numbers below.

From looking at those figures, it certainly seems that the original Resetera thread’s claim that the game has taken PSN by storm rings true. Fortnite has proven itself to be a competitor with continued updates and new content from Epic Games, and while the numbers are proof enough that the game is worth investing in, they also point towards the larger trend at work here: Battle royale games.

The discussion of whether PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite is superior has been had multiple times since Fortnite added their battle royale mode, but the real winner here is battle royale games and the players who enjoy them. PUBG hasn’t yet come to the PS4 yet – and when that’ll happen still remains up in the air – so Fortnite is PS4 players’ go-to option to get their battle royale fix. Other games have jumped onboard the trend as well whether it’s through player-made fixtures or through developer-led “Battlegrounds” game modes with no end in sight for the battle royale fire.

It’s not just the streams category that Fortnite is leading in on the PS4 either. Another user within the initial thread posted an image of the top add-ons for PS4 games that showed Fortnite’s microtransactions for V-Bucks holding the top two spots ahead of Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege purchases.