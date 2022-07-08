Fortnite Adds Thor: Love and Thunder Skins

Alongside the official release of Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, Fortnite developer Epic Games has now added two different Thor skins to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. Specifically, Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor skins are now available as part of Fortnite's Gods of Thunder Pack, which includes a number of different related cosmetics that Marvel fans are sure to enjoy.

More specifically, the Gods of Thunder Pack includes Outfits for both characters, two Back Blings, two Pickaxes, two Gliders, an Emote, and a special Loading Screen for 2,500 V-Bucks. Additionally, the Outfits and Pickaxes come with the reactive Full Charge Style. Whenever players get an elimination, the Outfits will electrify while Pickaxes will electrify when hitting Weak Points. You can check out what both Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor look like in Fortnite for yourself below:

Become enlightened by the power of wonder & thunder ⚡️



Find this godly duo in the Gods of Thunder Pack— available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/7k2uUYFAtY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 8, 2022

The Gods of Thunder Pack includes the following cosmetics related to Thor Odinson:

Thor's Cape Back Bling: Made from Asgard's finest materials.

Made from Asgard's finest materials. Stormbreaker Pickaxe: Forged from Uru on Nidavellir with the ability to summon the Bifrost.

Forged from Uru on Nidavellir with the ability to summon the Bifrost. Stormbreaker's Flight Glider: With the power of Bifrost, grasp the Stormbreaker and glide across the sky.

With the power of Bifrost, grasp the Stormbreaker and glide across the sky. Bring The Hammer Down Emote: Whoever has the strength to hold the hammer will be granted the strength of a powerful ground strike. (Only the following Outfits possess the strength to use this Emote: Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, Thor, and Captain America.)

The same pack includes the following Mighty Thor-related cosmetics:

Mighty Thor's Cape Back Bling: A classic cape for a new Thor.

A classic cape for a new Thor. Reformed Mjolnir Pickaxe: Pieced back together by the lightning for its new wielder.

Pieced back together by the lightning for its new wielder. Mjolnir's Flight Glider: With the power of lightning, grasp Mjolnir and glide across the sky.

As noted above, Fortnite's Gods of Thunder Pack is now available in the game. It costs 2,500 V-Bucks total. Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and also Thor), and more is now playing in theaters. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

