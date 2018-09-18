‘Fortnite’ Update v5.41, Full Patch Notes

The latest Fortnite patch is all about building things up and tearing them down! That, and some pretty amazing Xbox One tweaks to make the game even more optimized.

“Build faster and bigger with a new consumable in both Battle Royale and the Playground game mode. A new Horde Challenge week arrives to Save the World,” with the inclusion of the new Spikey Stadium and Port-a-Fortress item, there are plenty of new features to keep players of the wildly popular online game busy.

For everything new in both Save the World and Battle Royale, check out the full patch notes below:

General

You can check out even more details of the new Spikey Stadium and Port-a-Fortress with our previous coverage here, but there were a few overall adjustments made to the game – not just specific to one mode:

Performance:

CPU optimization for Xbox One (optimized memory copy operations). This is expected to improve performance.

Optimized file layout on Xbox One to improve streaming performance. This should reduce instances of buildings rendering in late.

As with every other update, if there are any issues found that were not addressed in today’s update – players can submit their tickets as a heads up to the studio right here.

Battle Royale

Limited Time Mode: Soaring Solos

“Classic Battle Royale with gliders that can be re-deployed by pressing Jump when falling from large heights.”

Playground

“We’ve introduced a new consumable to the Playground LTM that will allow you to spawn an entire Spiky Stadium. We were inspired by the amazing things you’ve been making within Playground, and cannot wait to see what you create as we continue to build out the future of creative mode in Fortnite.”

Limited Time Item: Spiky Stadium Present in Playground only, found in red Supply Drops (along with a ton of impulse grenades). Builds a 7×11 sized stadium full of Damage Traps and Bouncers.



Weapons + Items

Port-a-Fortress It’s huge! Builds instantly. Includes built-in Bouncers for an easy exit. Legendary Rarity. Found in Vending Machines, chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where there was a slight delay when consuming multiple Small Shield Potions.

The Grappler will no longer result in an inability to change equipment.

Gameplay

Reduced the edit button hold timing when using a controller. Old School from 0.25s to 0.2s. Quick Builder from 0.25s to 0.2s. Combat Pro from 0.25s to 0.2s. Builder Pro from 0.25s to 0.15s.

The Storm wall no longer destroys structures during the last few circles of the match.

Audio

Bug Fixes

Reload audio for the Double Barrel Shotgun no longer plays twice.

UI/Art+Animation

Added edge glow to wall bounce pads, only visible from the reverse side. This is to help players recognize when a wall bounce pad is on the opposite side of a ledge in front of them.

Bug Fixes

CUBE visual effects will no longer get stuck after a player has left the area.

The Grill Sergeant Outfit will now render properly in-game. This fixes the issue where players were seeing a floating head and pickaxe.



Save the World

Missions + Systems

Weekly Horde Challenge 7 This week, deploy your fort against hordes of enemies who are immune to crowd control effects. Stuns, knockbacks and slowing fields won’t help you this time! Earn 1500 Gold for the first-time completion. This challenge is repeatable for Event Tickets.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing players from being able to complete Storm Shield Defense side missions.

Heroes

Bug Fixes

The Keen Eyes ability now properly highlights nearby loot.

Weapons + Items

Bowler Flintlock Launcher added to the Weekly Store.