Fortnite Adds Video Chat, But There's a Catch

Fortnite developer Epic Games today announced that it is bringing serious video chat integration into the popular video game, but there is a catch. Well, actually, there are several catches. First and foremost, video chat requires the use of Houseparty, an app from developers acquired by Epic Games last year, and the new integration is not currently available on every platform.

"Houseparty video chat will be available to Fortnite players on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4," the official blog post from Epic Games reads in part. "Players will also need an iOS or Android mobile device with the Houseparty app installed. With the app installed, connect your Houseparty account to your Epic Games account to get started."

You can now connect with friends in Fortnite with Houseparty video chat. Get all the details on how to see your squad while you game: https://t.co/Li4nHyUaCE — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) November 18, 2020

Players that use the new Houseparty video chat by linking their Epic Games account and Houseparty accounts will unlock a special Rainbow Fog Wrap. Given that not everyone is able to use the new video chat integration, however, Epic Games is also providing players the opportunity to otherwise earn the special wrap by playing five Fortnite matches with friends between November 20th and November 26th.

Here are the official steps for how to actually do use this new feature, according to Epic Games:

Open Houseparty on iOS or Android and Connect to Fortnite through Settings or the TV icon. Join your friends like you normally would or invite them to join you Fire up Fortnite on a PC or PlayStation Continue talking to your friends while you play

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

