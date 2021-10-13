Fortnite Leak Reveals Unreleased Skins and Cosmetics Coming Soon

Fortnite‘s annual Fortnitemares event is now live in the game, and players can scoop up a number of Halloween-inspired skins all month long. Epic Games has been slowly revealing new content each week, but a new video from reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX showcases several leaked skins and cosmetics that will soon be arriving. From Peely and Fishstick masks, to a Shadow Midas skin, it looks like there should be plenty of fun looks for Fortnite fans to spend their V-Bucks on! Hopefully, Epic Games won’t make players wait too long for these options.

The video from @HYPEX can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1447855033526149126

For players looking to celebrate the season in the game, it looks like there will be lots to see and do. Of course, this year’s Fortnitemares event has already started on a strong note. From skins based on the Universal Monsters, to the appearance of The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes, Epic Games seems to be working hard to make this year’s event a memorable one; fans can even check out a number of Halloween-themed animated shorts! For Fortnite fans planning a trip to California this year, the Battle Bus and cosplay characters are currently appearing at Universal Studios Hollywood. The cosplay characters are being updated to reflect skins available in the game’s Item Shop, so fans could theoretically buy the skins immediately after seeing them in the park. As such, there’s a good chance some of the skins in the video above might make an appearance at Universal!

When all is said and done, it will be interesting to see how fans feel about this year’s Fortnitemares event. There’s still a lot that Epic Games has not yet revealed, and fans still have a few more weeks to partake in the festivities if they haven’t already.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

