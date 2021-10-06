Fortnite Battle Bus Spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood

As part of Fortnite‘s annual Fortnitemares Event, Universal Studios Hollywood attendees can check out the Battle Bus and cosplay characters based on the game throughout the month of October. This Fortnite content can be found at CityWalk, and images of the bus have been shared online by @ThemeSnark on Twitter. Apparently, the Battle Bus has both a regular mode and a night mode, thanks to some colorful neon lights. Unfortunately, no images of the cosplay characters have made their way online just yet, but hopefully we’ll get to see some in the near future. For Fortnite fans that can’t make the trip, this might be the next best thing!

Images of the Battle Bus can be seen in the Tweets from @ThemeSnark embedded below.

The- what I have been informed is the *checks notifications* "Battle Bus, has a night mode. pic.twitter.com/8Cpx81MBSP — Charlie of Theme Snark (@ThemeSnark) October 5, 2021

Interestingly enough, the cosplay characters that will appear at CityWalk will be tied directly to content as it releases in the game. So, when certain skins are introduced during Fortnitemares, Universal Studios Hollywood visitors will get to them at CityWalk! It’s a very smart way of promoting content in the game, and it’s a fun detail that could convince players to visit Universal during the Halloween season. Heck, it might even convince some players to purchase skins that they might not be interested in otherwise!

Of course, Fortnite fans that can’t make the trip to Universal Studios Hollywood can always stick to the Halloween event in the game. Fortnitemares has proven to be a very fun event over the years, and it looks like 2021 will be no exception. This month, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy, including content based on the Universal Monsters, and a rumored tie-in with The Walking Dead. Fans can also expect to see the return of a limited-time mode, which leakers suspect could be Horde Rush.

