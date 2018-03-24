Fortnite Winners Get Drinks on the House at This Pub

Fortnite … we’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: it’s taken the world by storm. The free-to-play battle royale mode continues to smash through records left and right, and that’s only going to continue now that the incredible addictive game experience has moved over to mobile devices. Apparently, the “world by storm” includes bar tabs, because there’s a bar in the UK that is offering drinks on the house for Victory Royale winners.

Sounds easy, right? Many of us have experienced that moment of shining glory but don’t get too excited … there’s a catch. In order to have your bar tab cleared, you have to obtain that Victory Royale right there at the pub. The pub owners have set up a giant projector with everything needed to take on the online world … with a bar full of people judging your every move.

No pressure.

The pub’s manager, Alex Coe, recently told Eurogamer that the promotion has been going strong for about three weeks now and has seen a lot of interest from those who like a solid beer to go with their gameplay. Every week a new winner is crowned, every week the winner chosen gets an on the house 30 euro bar tab.

You might think that this could come at a pretty hefty cost to the pub in question, but you’d be wrong. Apparently the promotion has brought in over 300 games so far, with only two winners in the entire bunch. Coe mentioned that it’s part to the projector being used and the pressure of an audience, but we think it’s a classic case of “git gud.”

If you find yourself in the Huddersfield area in England, mosey on over to The Warehouse and show these noobs how it’s done!

In other Fortnite news, did you see that a new outfit and glider has been added to the game on all platforms? You can see the new items in action here, but we’re digging the vibe of the Highlander Warrior skin. It almost looks like something out of Fallout with a little moutaineer thrown in there. Plus, there’s chain mail … who is going to say no to chain mail?

The new outfit looks slick but we’re suckers for a good glider and the Storm Sigil looks pretty nifty if you ask us. It pairs nicely with the Highland Warrior aesthetic! The Highland Warrior skin is available for 1500 V-Bucks, while the glider is available for 500 V-Bucks.