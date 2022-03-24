Fortnite Seemingly Teases New Wolverine Skin

Fortnite seems to have just teased that it will soon be adding a new skin based on Marvel’s beloved character Wolverine. In Chapter 2 of Epic’s popular battle royale game, Wolverine joined Fortnite with a handful of different skins. Not only did the longtime X-Men hero have skin variants modeled after his blue and yellow and brown and yellow outfits, but he also had another version that saw him wearing a white tank top. Now, if a new Fortnite comic book that is releasing later this year is an indicator, we could be getting another new Wolverine outfit soon enough.

Marvel announced this week that it will be releasing a new comic book run later this year called Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War which will see a number of characters from the Marvel universe taking part in a story that crosses over with the world of Fortnite. In announcing this series, Marvel showed off two of the covers for the comic that will be releasing. One of these covers featured Wolverine, although the look that Wolvie was sporting on this art was a bit different. Notably, Wolverine’s look resembled Patch, which is an alter ego that he has sported in various comic book runs over the years. With this in mind, it seems like a Patch version of Wolverine could end up coming to Fortnite at some point in the future.

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1506647780722462723

One reason why the addition of a new Patch skin for Wolverine could make sense is because this version of Wolverine’s character actually just had a new comic book run start this past week. When combining this with the fact that Patch could somehow be involved in Zero War, it seems feasible that this character skin could come to Fortnite. Only time will tell if this proves to be true, but it very much could be in play.

How would you feel about Wolverine getting a Patch skin at some point in Fortnite? Is this an outfit that you would look to cop for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or you can send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.