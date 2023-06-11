Forza Motorsport 8 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Forza Motorsport 8's release date has reportedly leaked. Xbox has a handful of dominant franchises that really sell the whole platform. Halo is obviously the biggest, Gears of War is another major series, but the Forza franchise is arguably the most consistent. For a while, you could reliably count on a new game in the series releasing every year, except it would alternate between the Motorsport and Horizon franchises which are vastly different. Forza Horizon 5 came out in 2021 to critical acclaim, but it's been quite some time since we've seen a new Motorsport game and thankfully, it's almost finally here.

The series is making its grand return and debut on Xbox Series X later this year in the form of its eighth entry which is a bit of a reboot as it's titled Forza Motorsport. Fans are pretty excited for what Turn 10 is cooking up this time around, especially now that it has the full power of the Xbox Series X to use at its discretion. With that said, Xbox has been hush hush on the exact release date for the game, but we may have an idea now. While the date will almost certainly appear at the Xbox Showcase on Sunday, Exputer has reportedly leaked the date. The outlet stated that Forza Motorsport will release on October 10th, 2023.

With that said, that means Xbox is stacking up a nice fall lineup already with Starfield coming out in September. While that is expected to be the biggest game from Xbox this year, it's possible they'll try to pull off a nice little hat trick and release something else in November, but we'll have to see what's announced at the Showcase. As of right now, we'll have to wait and see if the game can hold its own against other October releases like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage, but Xbox Game Pass will certainly help it out.

Are you excited for Forza Motorsport? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.