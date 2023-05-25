Forza Motorsport Unveils Cover Cars Ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

The Forza Motorsport soft reboot has been in the works since at least 2017. Going by Turn 10's usual release cadence, the game should have come out in 2020, but the team elected to hold off until it was ready after the lukewarm reception that Forza Motorsport 7 received. Plus, with Forza Horizon 4 and 5 more than holding down the brand, it gave the developers a bit of extra time to really nail what Motorsport is going to look like. At next month's Xbox Games Showcase, the team is bringing a few more in-depth videos, but today, they've revealed the two cars that will grace the cover.

Forza Motorsport's cover cars are the 2023 No. 01 Cadilac Racing V-Series.R and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. That Cadilac V-Series had a successful year for the company, winning its first IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship Grand Touring Prototype class. If it can handle that kind of tournament, it's sure to be able to take whatever players can throw at it. The E-Ray on the other hand, is the first electric Corvette in the company's history and is made to take on both the race track and anything Mother Nature can throw at it.

We're excited to confirm your #ForzaMotorsport cover cars – meet the stunning 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th for an up-close look at the cars, and see a full walkthrough of our single… pic.twitter.com/SkGS7y4Y4c — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) May 25, 2023

Obviously, these cars will be just two of hundreds, but the cover cars are always a fun way for Xbox to build up hype for the racer. They'll be doing even more of that on June 11 when we'll be getting an "up-close look at the cars" as part of the Xbox Games Showcase. We would guess that the event will also include some gameplay details and potentially a release date if the game really is going to come out this year.

Following on from the June 11 Showcase, Turn 10 revealed that it will be hosting another Forza Monthly on June 13. This event will give us a "full walkthrough" of Forza Motorsport's single-player campaign gameplay. With how popular similar modes have been in the F1 series and other games, we wouldn't be surprised if this turns out to be the main mode Forza Motorsport is pushing with this iteration. Either way, we'll be learning much more about Motorsport and all of Microsoft's upcoming games when the Xbox Games Showcase kicks off on June 11.