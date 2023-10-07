Forza Motorsport Early Adopters Beware of Game-Breaking Bug

Forza Motorsport is available currently in early access and Xbox Game Pass ahead of its wider release on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series x, and PC next week. That said, everyone playing the game in early access, and perhaps at launch on October 10, may want to be cautious of a game-breaking bug players have begun to report over on the Forza Forums. Sometimes this bug haults you from gaining progress in the game, sometimes it makes you lose progress, and sometimes it prevents you from playing the game at all, according to various reports.

So, how does the bug trigger? Well, most are reporting it triggers when they try to either upgrade a car or purchase a new one. This doesn't trigger the bug every time, but it does sometimes. And once the bug is triggered it can be an absolute nightmare.

"Every time you upgrade a car or purchase a new car, there is a chance the game will enter infinite loading screen, and there is no error handling or timeout," writes one player of the bug. "The game will just hang there indefinitely. And you are forced to restart the game, which will cause you to lose your career progress. Once this happens, you will not be able to progress in the game because the saves are now de-sync'd or corrupted (in case you didn't know, and they didn't say – this game is always online and your saves are on the cloud*). There is no way to delete your save so when this bug happens, you are pretty much stuck. This is a severe bug, and it is very frustrating. I don't know how the game can be released in its current state."

The player continues: "To make things worse, once you are disconnected or kicked from the server – there is no warning, no message, not any sign until you find yourself can't do anything – you will not only lose your previous progress, but also lose access to everything in the game for an extended period of time."

This doesn't appear to be an isolated issue, as many are reporting these exact problems. Meanwhile, it's impacting not just Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game, but the PC version of the game as well. What's odd is that this wasn't caught before the game was made available. Or perhaps it was but they didn't want to delay the release. Whatever the case, it's possible a fix will be out by the time game properly releases next week, but right now there's been no word of this from developer Turn 10 Studios or Xbox.