New PlayStation Plus Free Games for May Are Now Available

May's free video games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are now available! If you have PlayStation Plus, you can now pick up both Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 for free. As usual, these games will be available to claim until early June, at which point a new set of rotating freebies is expected to take its place. Given that it's only the beginning of May, there is no telling what June's offerings might be.

As usual, if for whatever reason you're not seeing the two of these populate on PlayStation's PlayStation Plus section, they should appear as "free" in your cart when you go to check out. So long as you remain a subscriber to PlayStation Plus, you will be able to download and play the titles whenever you so choose.

"In Cities: Skylines, the acclaimed city builder sim by Paradox Interactive, you make the decisions that will see your city flourish or fail," the PlayStation blog post announcing May's free PlayStation Plus titles says of the game. "You’ll need strategic smarts to keep your burgeoning ecosystem from collapse, ensuring your ever-growing populace stay happy and the industries that are the lifeblood of your expanding metropolis continue to thrive."

Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 are your PlayStation Plus games for May: https://t.co/LlEQ1gfT3D pic.twitter.com/6rNc6jzNKw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 29, 2020

