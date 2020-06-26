Free Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch Games to Play This Weekend

✖

The last weekend of June is upon us which means PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners only have a short while longer to play a couple of games that are either free to play or free to own. Monthly offerings of free games for people with the appropriate subscriptions are coming to an end in a few days fin some instances while others will continue into July to give people a few more days to download them. We also see a rare appearance this week from Nintendo in the selection of free games with one title released for free on the Nintendo Switch that’s worth looking at if you haven’t already.

Some of the games you’ll see on this weekend’s list have been around for a while as part of the PlayStation Plus or Xbox Games with Gold offerings, but if you haven’t gotten them before, now’s the time to do it to make sure you’ve got them before they’re removed. Microsoft has also brought back its routine Free Play Days for the weekend to let people try out more games for free, but the selection is down to just two games this time instead of the typical three-game lineup.

Interestingly, Steam doesn’t really have a presence in this weekend’s selection of free and free-to-play games. Steam typically makes a number of games free for the weekend while giving players a discount on them if they like what they play, but the same isn’t true this time. That could be the case because of Steam’s Summer Sale that’s going on now and already has a ton of games deeply discounted, so that’s worth browsing through if you’re in the market for a new PC game.

Taking Steam’s place this weekend is the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo doesn’t really have free trials or giveaways for games as often as Microsoft and Sony do, and the same is true for this weekend. However, there’s one game that’s totally free which released this month and will be free for as long as it’s still in the store.

Check out all the games below to see what’s happening this weekend, where you can play them, and how long you have to get what you want.

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse – Free to keep until June 30th

Sine Mora – Free to keep until June 30th

Hitman 2 – Free to play until June 28th

Stardew Valley – Free to play until June 28th

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Call of Duty: WWII – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Nintendo Switch

Jump Rope Challenge – Free without restrictions

Next week will bring yet another few days of free games, so keep an eye for those announcements and details on what to expect from the rest of the month.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.