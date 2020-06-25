Free Xbox Games With Gold for July Announced

✖

Today, Microsoft revealed Games With Gold's free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to downloading, for free, next month. As is the case with each month, there's a grand total of four freebies coming to Xbox Live Gold members, which includes two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games, the latter which are playable on Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility.

For July 2020, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to the following four games: WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, Dunk Lords, Saints Row 2, and Juju. As you can see, next month's offering is a bit of a light one, with the most notable inclusion probably being Saints Row 2. That said, despite being one of the best games of the last generation, it's also 12 years old at this point.

As always, the freebies will be released in a staggered fashion. WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, which usually costs $50, will be available from July 1 to July 31. Meanwhile, Dunk Lords will be available to download from July 16 to August 16. It usually costs $20. Lastly, Saints Row 2 will be available from July 1 to July 15 and Juju will be available from July 16 to July 31. Each game usually costs $10 and $15, respectively. All together, next month's offering represents $95 in savings, though it's hard to imagine anyone spending $95 on this batch of titles.

Below, you can read more about all four games:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: "Play the most complete and authentic WRC simulation yet. Featuring a dynamic weather system with true-to-life physics, preparation, and management before each stage are vital as you compete in the sun, rain, and snow. With 50 teams, 14 rallies, and over 100 stages, WRC 8 has the deepest content ever available in an off-road racing title."

Dunk Lords: "You can ball… but can you fight? Find out in this fantastic two-on-two basketball beat ‘em up. Choose from 20 of the baddest ballers around, each with special attacks and insane abilities, and battle it out on 15 unique courts. Play powered-up pickup games with four friends or guide your young star, Slice, to the very top in Story Mode. Make sure not to miss out on this new-to-Xbox title!"

Saints Row 2: "Help the 3rd Street Saints take back their city in the second entry of the explosive, over-the-top franchise, where you can explore a massive open-world sandbox by sea, land, or air. Fully customize your characters and complete over 40 story missions and numerous bonus quests to seek vengeance and restore the Saints as the rightful kings of Stilwater."

Juju: "Get ready to jump to a new level of adventure! Embark on a dangerous and mystical journey with the shaman panda, Juju, and his lizard sidekick, Peya, to save both his father and world from an ancient evil. Bounce, run, chant, and battle enormous bosses in this beautifully animated and enjoyable platformer."

