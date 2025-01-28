Farming Simulator 25 New Update Released With Patch Notes

The first new update for Farming Simulator 25 in over a month has today gone live across all platforms. To close out 2024, developer Giants Software released update version 1.4 for Farming Simulator 25 that brought with it quite a few changes. Now, with the first month of 2025 nearly complete, patch 1.5 for FS25 has finally dropped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Farming Simulator 25 update brings about a number of improvements. For those on PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X, this patch improves the performance of FS25 in addition to other optimization upgrades. Outside of this, Giants Software has also improved the look of water in the game while also squashing a vast number of bugs.

To get a full look at everything that this new Farming Simulator 25 update does, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.

New Additions & Improvements

Increased performance on PS5 Pro by default

Added performance modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Enabled water reflections on PS5 platforms

Added shader generation step when loading into a savegame without or mismatching shader cache

Added small cementFactory

Added foam to water simulation

Fixes & Changes

Various technical changes to significantly improve performance

Various stability improvements to prevent crashes

Various text / translation adjustments

Various visual adjustments on several models

Improved advanced settings do not require a game restart anymore.

Improved behavior of Go To helper

Improved collision checks against the ground (less objects falling through / getting stuck in the ground / bouncing mowers)

Improved generated collisions of cut trees

Improved color reproduction in HDR mode

Improved HDR activation does not require a game restart anymore

Improved quality of AMD FSR 3 rendering

Improved quality of TAA rendering

Improved soft shadows casted from various sources

Improved sugarbeet leaves on the ground

Improved UI slider behavior with controllers

Doubled harvest rate of grapes and olives

Reduced planting costs for grape and olive orchards

Reduced vehicle paint damage accumulation speed

Fixed multiplayer sync of ground tire deformation

Fixed placeable extensions losing connection after reloading a savegame

Fixed capello diamant8 corn header lowered too far

Fixed chicken barn small and from Rudolf Hörmann being unable to add custom pasture

Fixed front axle not being limited on a few tractors when frontloader is attached

Fixed grain elevator museum interactions and collisions

Fixed issues with shader cache when it gets corrupted (e.g. crash while saving or some external tool, like Cloud Sync, breaking it)

Fixed missing collision on husbandries with lely vector

Fixed momentary hangs when cables on winches are created or removed

Fixed obsolete great demand on debris cutter and train selling stations

Fixed placement area’s of 250kW BGA

Fixed Pöttinger SERVO T 6000 P working behavior

Fixed sound beep on Hutan Pantai in spring

Fixed wheels on bomech machinery not being declared as care wheels

Fixed wild animals behavior with various obstacles

Modding

Added maxHeight user attribute to splines to limit the vehicles that will use it with GoTo AI

Adjusted color and material of rearLight30

Fixed loading of mod vehicle types from vehicle type configs

Added command descriptions in console

Improved scrolling behavior within the console while typing is disabled.

scroll to to top’ (home) and ‘scroll to bottom’ (end) (when typing is not enabled)

scroll 1 page by holding shift while pressing page up or down (when typing is not enabled)

Additional notes

As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.