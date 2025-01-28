Farming Simulator 25 New Update Released With Patch Notes

The first new update for Farming Simulator 25 in over a month has today gone live across all platforms. To close out 2024, developer Giants Software released update version 1.4 for Farming Simulator 25 that brought with it quite a few changes. Now, with the first month of 2025 nearly complete, patch 1.5 for FS25 has finally dropped.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Farming Simulator 25 update brings about a number of improvements. For those on PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X, this patch improves the performance of FS25 in addition to other optimization upgrades. Outside of this, Giants Software has also improved the look of water in the game while also squashing a vast number of bugs.
To get a full look at everything that this new Farming Simulator 25 update does, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.
Farming Simulator 25 Update 1.5 Patch Notes
New Additions & Improvements
- Increased performance on PS5 Pro by default
- Added performance modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X
- Enabled water reflections on PS5 platforms
- Added shader generation step when loading into a savegame without or mismatching shader cache
- Added small cementFactory
- Added foam to water simulation
Fixes & Changes
- Various technical changes to significantly improve performance
- Various stability improvements to prevent crashes
- Various text / translation adjustments
- Various visual adjustments on several models
- Improved advanced settings do not require a game restart anymore.
- Improved behavior of Go To helper
- Improved collision checks against the ground (less objects falling through / getting stuck in the ground / bouncing mowers)
- Improved generated collisions of cut trees
- Improved color reproduction in HDR mode
- Improved HDR activation does not require a game restart anymore
- Improved quality of AMD FSR 3 rendering
- Improved quality of TAA rendering
- Improved soft shadows casted from various sources
- Improved sugarbeet leaves on the ground
- Improved UI slider behavior with controllers
- Doubled harvest rate of grapes and olives
- Reduced planting costs for grape and olive orchards
- Reduced vehicle paint damage accumulation speed
- Fixed multiplayer sync of ground tire deformation
- Fixed placeable extensions losing connection after reloading a savegame
- Fixed capello diamant8 corn header lowered too far
- Fixed chicken barn small and from Rudolf Hörmann being unable to add custom pasture
- Fixed front axle not being limited on a few tractors when frontloader is attached
- Fixed grain elevator museum interactions and collisions
- Fixed issues with shader cache when it gets corrupted (e.g. crash while saving or some external tool, like Cloud Sync, breaking it)
- Fixed missing collision on husbandries with lely vector
- Fixed momentary hangs when cables on winches are created or removed
- Fixed obsolete great demand on debris cutter and train selling stations
- Fixed placement area’s of 250kW BGA
- Fixed Pöttinger SERVO T 6000 P working behavior
- Fixed sound beep on Hutan Pantai in spring
- Fixed wheels on bomech machinery not being declared as care wheels
- Fixed wild animals behavior with various obstacles
Modding
- Added maxHeight user attribute to splines to limit the vehicles that will use it with GoTo AI
- Adjusted color and material of rearLight30
- Fixed loading of mod vehicle types from vehicle type configs
- Added command descriptions in console
- Improved scrolling behavior within the console while typing is disabled.
- scroll to to top’ (home) and ‘scroll to bottom’ (end) (when typing is not enabled)
- scroll 1 page by holding shift while pressing page up or down (when typing is not enabled)
Additional notes
As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.