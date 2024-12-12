New Farming Simulator 25 Update Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Farming Simulator 25 update by developer Giants Software via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, the developer, who also serves as publisher of the game, has provided patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does.
What has not been provided are the file sizes of the update on each platform, however, Giants Software notes that cross-play may be impacted today as the update rolls out across various various platforms.
As for the update itself, there isn’t any new content or features. Rather, it appears the update — Patch 1.04 — is focused on stability and performance.
Farming Simulator 25 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
Improvements & Changes
- Major improvements towards game stability
- Improved performance for various foliage types
- Various improvements for Field AI workers
- Various improvements for Go-To AI workers
- Various localization fixes and improvements
- Various visual adjustments on several machines
- Improved advanced graphic settings menu
- Improved check to fill water trailers on smaller water sources
- Improved forestry mulchers removing stumps
- Improved guidance steering line visualization
- Improved wave simulation on rice fields
Fixes and changes
- Allow starting the game with some GPUs again that only support DirectX 12 feature level 11 (e.g. Geforce 700series). Note that this is below the offical minimum specifications and performance and stability might not be ideal
- Disabled poplar being destructed when driving over it
- Fixed “Gone but not for cotton” achievement (sell 40 cotton bales) not saving progress properly
- Fixed “Trailer fill limit reached” icon for trailers not relibably showing for clients
- Fixed beetroots displayed on belt systems
- Fixed clipDistance mismatch on the large windmill
- Fixed color selection on geringhoff headers
- Fixed cut ravaged trees (created by twister) not being saved properly
- Fixed deletion of weeds with dynamic husbandries
- Fixed effect particles being displayed too dark in certain scenarios
- Fixed guidance steering working width on Agrio Dino II
- Fixed landscaping delay
- Fixed mission “deadwood” trees being sometimes outside the map border
- Fixed mission “planting soybeans” spawning with incompatible machinery
- Fixed missions for fieldwork not progressing in some cases
- Fixed mod filter for crossplay refreshing in the mods overview
- Fixed terrain paint brush not having option to switch to round shape
- Fixed texture flickering issue on the sunflower silo
- Fixed various placeables with configurable solar panels not having an income
- Fixed various weeders wheels destroying crops
- Fixed winch sync with more than 3 trees attached
- Increased fill speed from the larger water tank
- Increased height of sawmill unloading triggers to support higher trailers
- Limited amount of straw buffered in combines to avoid large heaps when leaving blocked area
- Removed limestation pipe collision to support higher trailers
- Tweaked steering sensitivity for gamepads introduced with 1.3.0.0 and increased available settings range
New additions:
- Massey Ferguson Prime Twine & Netwrap+ are now available as branded consumables
- JD wheel weight support to Groundking & TM1000 wheels
- Graphic setting control of foliage LOD distance to allow larger foliage view distances without hurting the performance too much
- Visible checkmark to downloaded mods in the mods overview
Modding
- Added “shallowWaterSimulation” placeable specialization to allow for simulated water in placeables
Additional note for console players
- We are continuing to work on further console related issues to improve stability and performance. You may expect additional patches and game updates in the coming time.