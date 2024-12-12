New Farming Simulator 25 Update Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Farming Simulator 25 update by developer Giants Software via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, the developer, who also serves as publisher of the game, has provided patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What has not been provided are the file sizes of the update on each platform, however, Giants Software notes that cross-play may be impacted today as the update rolls out across various various platforms.

As for the update itself, there isn’t any new content or features. Rather, it appears the update — Patch 1.04 — is focused on stability and performance.

Improvements & Changes

Major improvements towards game stability

Improved performance for various foliage types

Various improvements for Field AI workers

Various improvements for Go-To AI workers

Various localization fixes and improvements

Various visual adjustments on several machines

Improved advanced graphic settings menu

Improved check to fill water trailers on smaller water sources

Improved forestry mulchers removing stumps

Improved guidance steering line visualization

Improved wave simulation on rice fields

Fixes and changes

Allow starting the game with some GPUs again that only support DirectX 12 feature level 11 (e.g. Geforce 700series). Note that this is below the offical minimum specifications and performance and stability might not be ideal

Disabled poplar being destructed when driving over it

Fixed “Gone but not for cotton” achievement (sell 40 cotton bales) not saving progress properly

Fixed “Trailer fill limit reached” icon for trailers not relibably showing for clients

Fixed beetroots displayed on belt systems

Fixed clipDistance mismatch on the large windmill

Fixed color selection on geringhoff headers

Fixed cut ravaged trees (created by twister) not being saved properly

Fixed deletion of weeds with dynamic husbandries

Fixed effect particles being displayed too dark in certain scenarios

Fixed guidance steering working width on Agrio Dino II

Fixed landscaping delay

Fixed mission “deadwood” trees being sometimes outside the map border

Fixed mission “planting soybeans” spawning with incompatible machinery

Fixed missions for fieldwork not progressing in some cases

Fixed mod filter for crossplay refreshing in the mods overview

Fixed terrain paint brush not having option to switch to round shape

Fixed texture flickering issue on the sunflower silo

Fixed various placeables with configurable solar panels not having an income

Fixed various weeders wheels destroying crops

Fixed winch sync with more than 3 trees attached

Increased fill speed from the larger water tank

Increased height of sawmill unloading triggers to support higher trailers

Limited amount of straw buffered in combines to avoid large heaps when leaving blocked area

Removed limestation pipe collision to support higher trailers

Tweaked steering sensitivity for gamepads introduced with 1.3.0.0 and increased available settings range

New additions:

Massey Ferguson Prime Twine & Netwrap+ are now available as branded consumables

JD wheel weight support to Groundking & TM1000 wheels

Graphic setting control of foliage LOD distance to allow larger foliage view distances without hurting the performance too much

Visible checkmark to downloaded mods in the mods overview

Modding

Added “shallowWaterSimulation” placeable specialization to allow for simulated water in placeables

Additional note for console players