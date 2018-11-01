Full ‘Fortnite’ v6.21 Patch Notes

We’ve covered what’s been vaulted and what’s been added in the latest Fortnite update, but for those players that want to know all of the tweaks and fixes done to the game – we’ve got the full patch notes from Epic Games.

From the addition of balloons, to the Guided Missiles seeing the vault once more, the latest update gives a little, takes a little, and fixes a lot. The patch also added support for newer Xbox One and PS4 controllers on Mac.

Ready to see what else is new? Check out the full patch notes below:

Battle Royale

Playground Mode

Bug Fixes

Updated Port-A-Challenge grenade names.

Improved clarity of where to throw Port-A-Challenge grenades.

Weapons + Items

Balloons added Epic rarity Comes with 20 deployable balloons. Allows the player to defy gravity by holding up to 6 balloons at a time. Primary fire button to inflate a balloon, secondary fire button to let go of a balloon. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Vending Machines. NOTE: Don’t float too high for too long, balloons only last so long at max build height.

Grappler When grappling as a vehicle passenger, the velocity of your vehicle is factored into the grapple force. Only occurs in instances where vehicle velocity will be a net gain to grapple force. Grappling as a vehicle passenger will now cause the vehicle to travel in a straight line to its destination rather than traveling in an arc.

Vaulted Semi-Auto Sniper Guided Missile Dual Pistols These items will remain available in Playground Mode.

25% of explosive damage will now penetrate through structures and the environment.

Gameplay

Glider Re-deploy

We’ve finished our first week of Glider Re-deploy being available in all modes. During this time we’ve been collecting internal data and monitoring constructive feedback from all of you. We understand that not all players agree with this change, but we would like to continue with this functionality in the game based on the positive results we’ve been seeing.



As this feature remains available, we’ll begin making quality of life changes to its functionality. First of which will be prioritizing Glider audio over weapon audio within certain ranges, this will begin in v6.21. We also plan on adding additional changes in future updates.



Thanks for the discussion and feedback you’ve provided. Please continue letting us know how we can improve this feature, your thoughts on its effect in matches, and any other feedback you may have as we continue to work on Glider Re-deploy.



Additional Gameplay Changes

Grass updates more frequently resulting in smoother animation.

Added support for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and newer versions of PS4 and Xbox One controllers on Mac

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where picking up a trap could cause a hitch.

Certain bindings will no longer override the ability to use the fullscreen map and spectating actions.

Fixed the delay between using multiple Small Shields.

Fixed an issue where inventory could get stuck when using the Grappler while picking up an item.

Map zooming with trigger buttons works on Switch again.

Misc

Intensified Fiend Hunter Crossbow fire sounds.

Reduced volume of Cube Monsters and dynamic spawners.

It’s now easier to hear gliders while shooting or harvesting.

Bug Fixes

Fixed sniper projectiles playing the wrong impact sounds when hitting Cube Monsters.

Fixed Boogie Bomb music not playing for Cube Monsters.

Fixed a bug causing Quad Launcher rocket explosions to reset when scrubbing replays.

Save the World

Missions + Systems

All rarities of Perk-UP and RE-Perk materials are now distributed starting in mid-Plankerton and beyond. This applies to mission rewards and Miniboss Mission Alerts.

Perk Caches New Cache type that can drop both RE-Perk and Perk-UP. Will start appearing in mid-Plankerton. These can drop from Mini-bosses and treasure chests.

The Volcanic and Vortex modifiers can now appear on mini-bosses. The Vortex modifier allows the enemy to use a bolt of energy to pull heroes towards it. The Volcanic modifier causes the ground to rupture under a player, exploding for huge damage.

Adjusted the Mutant Storm mission table to assure only one of the three modifiers could possibly appear in a mission. Acid Pools, Smoke Screens, and Slowing Pools.

The Frenzied Deathburst modifier now applies an increase to enemy attack damage as well as a speed increase.

Heroes

Dim Mak Igor – Plague Doctor Ninja. Available on November 1 at 8 PM Eastern Time.



Bug Fixes

Goin’ Commando’s perk Boomstick now properly deals energy damage.

Gameplay

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where upgraded Adrenaline Rush would not revive allies.

When placing traps or using BASE with perks or attributes that increase max health to building pieces, the building pieces no longer get stuck with “Repair 1” instead of letting you Upgrade.

Fixed a possible crash leaving the zone on Xbox

Correct mission info now displays for party members in zone lobby.

Defenses built around storm trap are destroyed when storm trap is placed afterward.

Enemies

Bug Fixes

Taker now properly pushes players out of the way with swoop attack.

The outline for pumpkin headed Husks now appears properly.

Misc

Added sound updates for vote system with Mission Control.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with Disintegrator explosion sounds not playing consistently.

Fixed issue with combat music persisting when completing Fight the Storm missions.

Fixed issue with Husk Bee Hive damage sounds not playing consistently.

Fortnitemares

The studio also added, “Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1 PM Eastern Time. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider and be in-match at that time to witness the event.​​​​​​”

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.