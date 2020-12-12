Funimation Teases Nintendo Switch Announcement

✖

Funimation teased a Nintendo Switch announcement today and fans are wondering what’s going on. The video shows a switch with purple joy-cons before having the words, “Oh, hello,” flash across the screen. Fans don’t know what to think about this reveal. It’s only been a couple of days since Crunchyroll and Funi locked forces and tore the anime fans of social media asunder. The merger sees two of the heavyweights in the hobby fusing together under Sony’s roof. That last detail adds another layer of strangeness to the proceedings. Some people wondered if the acquisition would mean that the service wouldn’t be allowed on Nintendo’s console because of the rivalry between the two. But, this actually looks like there will be no holdout and Switch owners get to enjoy their anime wherever they are. So, obviously, more news is to come, but there is reason to keep a close eye on whatever comes next.

Joanne Waage, General Manager of Crunchyroll offered some comments after the news broke. Being owned by Sony and merging with a rival is a strange spot to be in for sure:

"We are excited to embark on this new journey. Crunchyroll has built a world-class brand with a passionate fan-base of over 3M subscribers, 50M social followers and 90M registered users. These amazing fans have helped to propel anime into a global phenomenon. Combining the strength of the Crunchyroll brand and the expertise of our global team with Funimation is an exciting prospect and a win for the incredible art form of anime.”

Over on the Funimation side, current CEO Colin Decker offered his take on the union that the entire Internet couldn’t stop talking about:

“The union of Funimation and Crunchyroll is a win for anime fans around the world that will elevate the art and culture of this medium for decades to come. Combining these two great companies will be a win for fans, and enable us to compete at a truly global scale. I am honored to welcome the wonderful Crunchyroll team to a shared mission—to help everyone belong to the extraordinary world of anime.”

What do you think the trailer means? Let us know down in the comments!