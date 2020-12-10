Anime Fans Are Blown Away By The Funimation Acquisition of Crunchyroll
In the early evening, Funimation and Crunchyroll announced that the two anime companies would be merging as Sony Pictures acquired the latter in a billion-dollar deal that is sure to change the landscape of the world of anime moving forward and fans are sharing their thoughts on the matter via social media! Though we are still in the early phase of this news that was released by both companies, we will definitely be following along with this white-hot news that has Crunchyroll becoming a part of Sony Pictures' landscape!
What do you personally think of this merger? Do you think this is good or bad for the anime landscape? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of streaming anime services!
A Definite Bruh Moment
Funimation just announced that they’ve acquired crunchyroll
This is a bruh moment pic.twitter.com/5KYm1MCM6G— Jastion @ PADORU ROADO GA (@Claywh0re) December 10, 2020
Sony Is Becoming THE Anime Spot
Sony acquires Crunchyroll for more than $1 billion. Together with Funimation, it looks like Sony is betting strongly on anime as their next entertainment step. https://t.co/OKFPNLmIcj— RoxasDingo (@RoxasDingo) December 10, 2020
VRV Comeback?
I hope this means Funimatiom will go back on VRV.— Kelsey K (@kurokitsune91) December 9, 2020
The Future of Anime on HBO Max Is Up In The Air
What does this mean for anime HBO max? I’m asking cause I don’t want to watch ads for anime like re zero or keep your hands off of eizukun— AvianSuperior7 (@ASuperior7) December 9, 2020
A Huge Anime Crossover
THE MOST EPIC ANIME CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY— jas开 jean kirschtein wife (REAL) (@R3lGEN) December 9, 2020
Here Comes The Money
Me if you & Funimation combine services again pic.twitter.com/qQ5JWwzCHX— Tony “Hispanic E Worker Who Wears A Mask” Bermudez (@BerMEWdez728) December 10, 2020
Playstation 5 Rage
Hope @Sony does a better job distributing anime than they did their PS5's. I guess that means if they distribute any anime at all, they'll already be doing better...— Sam (@Animated_Sam) December 10, 2020
What Of The Anime Awards?
You're gonna answer my damn questions
Will this affect the anime awards— octavia stan (@thebasedfurry) December 9, 2020