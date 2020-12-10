Anime Fans Are Blown Away By The Funimation Acquisition of Crunchyroll

In the early evening, Funimation and Crunchyroll announced that the two anime companies would be merging as Sony Pictures acquired the latter in a billion-dollar deal that is sure to change the landscape of the world of anime moving forward and fans are sharing their thoughts on the matter via social media! Though we are still in the early phase of this news that was released by both companies, we will definitely be following along with this white-hot news that has Crunchyroll becoming a part of Sony Pictures' landscape!

